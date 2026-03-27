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True Crime

‘Lovers’ Lane’ murders suspect nabbed decades after couple found dead in car

Floyd William Parrott, 64, was arrested in Nebraska and faces charges in the 1990 killings of two 22-year-olds found in a parked car

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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A suspect has been arrested in the "Lovers’ Lane" cold case murders of a young couple found dead inside a parked car in Texas over three decades ago. 

Floyd William Parrott, 64, is charged with capital murder stemming from the brutal killings of Garland "Andy" Atkinson, 22, and Cheryl Henry, 22, after authorities reviewed a previously-submitted tip relating to the case, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Parrott was taken into custody in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday by officers with the Houston Police Department and FBI, and is currently awaiting extradition to Harris County.

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Floyd William Parrott's Texas mugshot

Floyd William Parrott, 26, is charged with capital murder stemming from the brutal killings of Garland "Andy" Atkinson, 22, and Cheryl Henry, 22, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. (Houston Police Department)

While investigating the tip in late-2025, authorities uncovered a sexual assault case from 1996 in which Parrott was the suspect. After uploading the DNA from the 1996 case into the FBI's CODIS database, investigators were able to match the sample to another unsolved sexual assault case, along with DNA found during Henry's autopsy, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital. 

The bodies of Atkinson and Henry were discovered on Aug. 23, 1990 by a security guard who noticed a vehicle that had been stationary "over a period of time" while conducting a routine patrol, according to the Houston Police Department (HPD).

MAN ONCE EYED IN DISAPPEARANCE OF MISSING CALIFORNIA TEEN NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER

Cheryl Henry, a victim in a Texas murder cold case

Cheryl Henry, 22, was found dead inside a parked car in Houston, Texas on Aug. 23, 1990, according to the Houston Police Department. (James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Andy Atkinson, a victim in a Texas murder cold case

Garland "Andy" Atkinson, 22, was found dead tied up next to a tree in Houston, Texas on Aug. 23, 1990, according to the Houston Police Department. (Houston Police Department)

As the security guard approached, he noticed an unresponsive female inside the vehicle. 

Police were called to the scene, subsequently finding an unresponsive man nearby.

HEADLESS, HANDLESS BODY FOUND ON NEW YORK ROAD 56 YEARS AGO IDENTIFIED THROUGH DNA; KILLER REMAINS UNKNOWN

A Crimestoppers poster from 1990 for Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson

A Crimestoppers poster from 1990 for Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson who were killed in the "Lover's Lane Murders" in August 1990, Wednesday, May 14, 2008, in Houston.  (James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

A 2008 news release revealed the pair had died at the scene after being stabbed in the throat. 

At the time, police said Atkinson had been found tied up next to a tree, with Henry being located approximately 100 yards away.

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An autopsy report later indicated Henry had been sexually assaulted

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For 36 years, the case remained unsolved, with authorities circulating a hand-drawn composite image of the potential suspect years after the murders.

Lovers' Lane suspect drawing

Authorities previously circulated a hand-drawn composite image of the potential suspect in 2008. (Houston Police Department)

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Additional details regarding how investigators linked Parrott to the killings were not immediately made clear. 

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"One of Houston’s most haunting and infamous cold cases has weighed on the Henry and Atkinson families, as well as our community for more than three decades," District Attorney Sean Teare said in a statement. "Our prosecutors, working with the HPD and FBI, have pursued this investigation with relentless and dogged determination."

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"They have worked hundreds of leads, facing dead ends and plenty of frustration. But, they never gave up on Cheryl and Andy. Thank you to all investigators who have touched this case. Your perseverance has delivered something two families long deserved: progress and hope. Today is a good day."  

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The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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