Repeat offender allegedly shoots teen, pistol-whips victim after prank sparks violent retaliation

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A Washington man with four prior felony convictions is back behind bars after he allegedly shot a teenager in the chest over a neighborhood prank.

The incident unfolded as a group of four teens were throwing water balloons from their vehicle while driving through Tacoma on Feb. 28, FOX 13 reported .

One of the balloons reportedly struck 31-year-old Majeed Guerry’s vehicle, causing water to enter through an open window – getting him wet.

In response to the prank, Guerry allegedly chased the teens down a dead-end street near a dump site.

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Once the group was cornered, Guerry is accused of unleashing a litany of violence against them in retaliation for throwing the water balloon.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13, Guerry allegedly pistol-whipped the teenager responsible for throwing the balloon.

He then allegedly shot the same victim in the chest, the outlet reported.

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Immediately following the shooting, Guerry allegedly robbed the group of $100 in cash and fled the scene.

Authorities were called to the area shortly after 9 p.m., where they found the four teenage boys inside the vehicle, noting one member of the group was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

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After leaving the alleged shooting, police said Guerry drove to a local casino, according to FOX 13.

Investigators used a network of surveillance cameras to track Guerry’s movements leading up to and immediately after the alleged shooting to link him to the crime scene, the outlet reported.

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He was taken into custody on March 20, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

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In court Monday, Guerry pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault, unlawful imprisonment and unlawful possession of a firearm charges. His bail was set at $150,000.

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Since Guerry is a felon with a criminal history of assaults and protection order violations, he is legally prohibited from owning a gun, according to FOX 13.

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Before leaving the courtroom, Guerry reportedly addressed his supporters in the gallery, telling them, "Come get me," as he was led out, the outlet reported.

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Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Guerry. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Olivia Palombo contributed to this report.