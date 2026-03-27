Driver passed out as self-driving car kept moving—police find more than a medical emergency inside

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A Northern California driver was arrested for DUI after police say he was found slumped over and unconscious behind the wheel—while his self-driving car continued moving through busy city streets.

The alarming scene unfolded just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in Vacaville, a city roughly 35 miles southwest of Sacramento, when a concerned community member called 911 to report a driver who appeared to be passed out, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

The bigger problem, police said, was that the vehicle wasn’t stopped.

Authorities said the car was still rolling through traffic, creating a dangerous situation for other drivers. The caller stayed on the line, providing real-time updates that helped officers track the vehicle and bring it to a safe stop near Elmira Road and Shasta Drive.

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Photos shared by the Vacaville Police Department show the driver leaned back in the seat, apparently asleep, as the vehicle sat in traffic.

But it’s what officers found inside the car that quickly raised red flags.

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Images released by the department show an open box of wine, a partially consumed bottle, and takeout food scattered across the passenger seat—along with other loose items inside the vehicle.

Investigators ultimately determined the driver was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police also drew strong reactions on social media after sharing images from the scene.

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"That time when his vehicle had more situational awareness than he did," one commenter wrote.

Others praised both the caller and responding officers for preventing a potentially dangerous crash.

"Glad no one was hurt. Great job of getting this guy off the road," another user added.

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The Vacaville Police Department noted that while newer vehicles may include assistive driving features, those systems are no substitute for a sober, alert driver.

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Police also credited the quick-thinking caller for helping prevent what could have turned into a serious crash.

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"Your calls help make our streets safer," the department said.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.