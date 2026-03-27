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Hawaii

Helicopter crashes into ocean off Hawaii coast, leaving multiple dead and injured

The helicopter, operated by Airborne Aviation, went down near Kalalau Beach with one pilot and four passengers onboard

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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At least three people were killed and two others injured Thursday when a helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

According to the Kauaʻi Police Department, dispatchers received a call at approximately 3:45 p.m. that a helicopter had crashed into the ocean near Kalalau Beach.

The helicopter was operated by Airborne Aviation, with one pilot and four passengers onboard, officials said.

Officials confirmed in a news release that the crash resulted in three fatalities. Two others were taken to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment.

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An area near the Na Pali Coast on the island of Kauai in Hawaii

An area near the Na Pali Coast on the island of Kauai in Hawaii is seen from the air on Dec. 17, 2019.  (AP Photo/Maryclaire Dale, File)

The crash location along Kauaʻi’s north shore is a popular spot for helicopter tours, with views of cliffs, beaches and waterfalls along the Nā Pali Coast.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Airborne Aviation for comment.

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This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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