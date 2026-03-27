Helicopter crashes into ocean off Hawaii coast, leaving multiple dead and injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least three people were killed and two others injured Thursday when a helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

According to the Kauaʻi Police Department, dispatchers received a call at approximately 3:45 p.m. that a helicopter had crashed into the ocean near Kalalau Beach.

The helicopter was operated by Airborne Aviation, with one pilot and four passengers onboard, officials said.

Officials confirmed in a news release that the crash resulted in three fatalities. Two others were taken to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment.

TWO PEOPLE KILLED AFTER HELICOPTER HITS POWER LINE AND CRASHES INTO BARGE ON MISSISSIPPI RIVER

The crash location along Kauaʻi’s north shore is a popular spot for helicopter tours, with views of cliffs, beaches and waterfalls along the Nā Pali Coast.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Airborne Aviation for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.