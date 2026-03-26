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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: 'Lovers' Lane' breakthrough, Gilgo Beach suspect's plea, Jimmy Gracey's ruling

Shanann Watts' father's claims, ex-'American Idol' contestant's new charges

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Floyd William Parrott's Texas mugshot, alongside a missing persons poster for Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson

A Crimestoppers poster from 1990 for Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson who were killed in the "Lover's Lane Murders" in August of 1990, Wednesday, May 14, 2008, in Houston.  (James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images; Houston Police Department)

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DARK SECRETS: ‘Lovers’ Lane’ murders suspect nabbed decades after couple found dead in car

JUSTICE AT LAST: Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann expected to plead guilty in murder case

SECURITY BREACH: Savannah Guthrie reveals new details in mom’s disappearance that don’t add up as questions haunt case, expert says

MURKY WATERS: Jimmy Gracey's death deemed accidental after vanishing on spring break in Barcelona, police say

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Caleb Flynn with his wife, Ashley Flynn (L) and Caleb Flynn virtually attending a court hearing (R).

Caleb Flynn is charged with murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn. (Ashley Flynn/Facebook and Miami County Courts)

GONE OFF KEY: Ex-'American Idol' contestant faces new charges over alleged murder of wife in Ohio home

BADGE BETRAYAL: Judge lets ex-police officer walk after she denied pointing gun at fellow cop who shot her in home standoff

LIVING NIGHTMARE: 'House of horrors' suspect accused of holding stepson captive hit with new charges as she denies allegations

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James Petri, Ignacia Perkins and Kenneth Maxwell mugshots over Murrieta apartment complex

James Petri, Ignacia Perkins and Kenneth Maxwell are accused in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot in Murrieta, California, police said. (Murrieta Police Department/Google Maps)

DEADLY REVENGE: Ex-girlfriend, 3 others nabbed in killing tied to alleged murder-for-hire plot in ‘unusual’ case, police say

DIGITAL TORMENT: Shanann Watts' father says family faced years of 'evil' online hate after Chris Watts murders

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KILLER PLOT TWIST: Juror says Kouri Richins sympathy flipped after trial exposed kids’ book author’s plot to kill husband: report

TROUBLE IN PARADISE: Jurors shown bodycam of doctor’s bloody wife, rock he allegedly used to bash her in cliffside attack

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'SENSELESS VIOLENCE': American worker shot, killed in Bahamas as senior officer charged with murder: police

This article was written by Fox News staff.
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