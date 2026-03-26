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Hawaii

Doctor’s bloodied wife seen in bodycam after screaming for help from husband’s alleged attack

Prosecutors allege Gerhardt Konig, who has pleaded not guilty, forced his wife off a trail before the violent assault

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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Police bodycam shows bloodied wife after alleged trail attack Video

Police bodycam shows bloodied wife after alleged trail attack

Jurors were shown graphic police body camera footage capturing the immediate aftermath of the alleged attack as Arielle Konig sat bloodied and disoriented on a hiking trail while bystanders tried to help and officers assessed the situation. (KHON-FOX)

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Graphic police body camera video shown to jurors on the fourth day of an attempted murder trial in Maui captured the violent aftermath of the alleged attack — a woman covered in blood on a remote hiking trail after witnesses said she cried out that her doctor husband was trying to kill her.

The video, shown in court Wednesday, begins after two hikers called 911, telling dispatchers they heard the victim, identified in court as Arielle Konig, screaming for help on a trail in Hawaii.

When officers arrived, Konig slowly approached from the trail, her face bloodied. The hikers who found her stayed close, helping her lower herself to the ground near a rocky area while trying to keep her alert.

At one point, a bystander held a bandage to her head as she leans back against the rocks, appearing disoriented and struggling to remain conscious.

DOCTOR’S WIFE TESTIFIES HE BEAT HER WITH ROCK, TRIED TO FORCE HER TOWARD CLIFF EDGE DURING HIKE

Bodycam video shows Arielle Konig injured on Hawaii trail after alleged attack

Body camera footage shows Arielle Konig being helped by hikers after the alleged attack on a Hawaii hiking trail. (KHON-FOX)

Honolulu Police Department Officer Kevin Chun testified that Konig seemed exhausted, short of breath and confused when he arrived and began assessing the situation.

Although jurors did not hear the audio from the footage, the video shows Konig attempting to communicate through hand gestures as blood continued to run down her face.

Prosecutors allege the encounter turned violent when her anesthesiologist husband, Gerhardt Konig, tried to force her off the trail before repeatedly hitting her in the head with a rock and attempting to inject her with a syringe.

JURORS SHOWN BODYCAM OF DOCTOR’S BLOODY WIFE, ROCK HE ALLEGEDLY USED TO BASH HER IN CLIFFSIDE ATTACK

Rock presented as evidence in Maui attempted murder trial

A rock entered into evidence during the Maui attempted murder trial is alleged to have been used in the attack on Arielle Konig. (KHON-FOX)

Authorities say he fled the area after the hikers intervened and called for help.

In addition to the bodycam footage, jurors were shown photographs documenting the scene.

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An evidence specialist testified that images captured what appeared to be blood on leaves, branches and the ground, along with key features of the area, including a side trail, a break in the vegetation described as a "hole in the bush" and a nearby cliff edge.

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Arielle Konig testifies during her attempted murder trial in a Maui courtroom

Arielle Konig testifies in court during the Maui attempted murder trial involving her estranged husband. (KHON-FOX)

Investigators collected multiple pieces of evidence, including a rock believed to be linked to the attack, clothing and swabs from suspected blood stains. Another evidence specialist testified that he photographed Gerhardt Konig and collected a DNA sample from him more than a day after a point in the timeline raised by the defense.

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Gerhardt Konig sits in court during his Maui attempted murder trial

Gerhardt Konig sits in a Maui courtroom facing charges in the attempted murder trial involving his estranged wife. (KHON-FOX)

Jurors also heard testimony about how police tracked down the suspect.

Officer Chauncey Nicola said he spotted Gerhardt Konig while driving in an unmarked van and noticed what appeared to be blood on his shirt, prompting a chase into a grassy area where a struggle followed.

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Gerhardt Konig and his wife

Gerhardt Konig is charged with attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly tried to kill his wife while hiking in Hawaii.  (Gerhardt Konig/Facebook)

Officer Riley Borges and other officers joined the pursuit after Konig ran from brush onto a roadway, ultimately helping restrain him when he resisted arrest.

Police testified that the arrest ended with officers taking him to the ground and using force to get him under control.

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Lead investigator Asten Koki detailed the broader investigation, including the recovery of a blood-stained rock and a backpack containing personal items and a cellphone, as well as a second bag later recovered that allegedly contained medical supplies tied to the defendant.

Gerhardt Konig has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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The trial is expected to resume Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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