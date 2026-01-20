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Gilgo Beach Murders

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann expected to plead guilty in murder case: reports

Massapequa Park architect faces life in prison without parole for murders involving torture and dismemberment

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro visits the site where Gilgo Beach victims were found Video

Former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro visits the site where Gilgo Beach victims were found

Over three days in December 2010, Suffolk County police found the remains of four young women in the marsh behind Gilgo Beach. How did they get there?

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Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is expected to accept a plea deal in New York in more than a half dozen murders that spanned decades, according to reports.

Heuermann is expected to plead guilty in the case, sources told FOX 5 Thursday.

His defense attorney, Michael J. Brown, and Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney are negotiating a deal that could result in Heuermann pleading guilty at his court appearance April 8, sources told the New York Post.

Victims' relatives have been notified that Heuermann is expected to plead guilty in April, Newsday reported.

REX HEUERMANN'S FAMILY KEPT GRUESOME PIECE OF EVIDENCE, SOURCE SAYS

Michael Brown, left, and his client, Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann, in court

Accused Long Island serial killer Rex A. Heuermann appears with attorney Michael Brown during a hearing in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, N.Y., July 17, 2025. (James Carbone/Pool via Reuters)

Tierney's office declined to comment. Fox News Digital reached out to Brown.

Heuermann was indicted for seven murders that authorities say occurred between 1993 and 2010.

About 12 years after police in Suffolk County discovered the first of 11 bodies near the beach, they arrested Heuermann, a 62-year-old architect from suburban Massapequa Park, outside his Manhattan office.

Gilgo Beach is about 45 miles east of New York City along Ocean Parkway and a short drive south of his home.

EX-WIFE OF ALLEGED GILGO BEACH KILLER STILL DEFENDS HIM, BUT DAUGHTER SAYS HE ‘MOST LIKELY’ DID IT

Portraits of the Gilgo Four victims inset over a wide shot of the marsh behind Gilgo Beach where they were found

The "Gilgo Four" clockwise, from top left: Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. The background shows a wooden cross in the marsh next to Gilgo Beach, where their remains were found in the brush just yards from Ocean Parkway. (Suffolk County Police Department/Mega for Fox News Digital)

He initially faced murder charges for three of the victims: Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27.

All of their remains were discovered in 2010 during a search for another woman, Shannan Gilbert.

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Tierney's office tacked on additional charges as the investigation delved deeper.

The next case involved Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, whose remains were near the other three. Prosecutors then charged him with the 2003 murder of Jessica Taylor and the 1993 slaying of Sandra Costilla.

Closeup portrait Photos of Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

Jessica Taylor, left, and Valerie Mack, right, were both murdered and dismembered. Suffolk County police discovered partial remains of each victim in both Manorville, N.Y., and along a stretch of Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach. (Suffolk County Police Department/Handout)

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Last year, they announced charges for the murder of 24-year-old Valerie Mack of Philadelphia.

By then, police had uncovered two other alleged dumping grounds further east on Long Island.

An undated photo of Sandra Costilla

An undated photo of Sandra Costilla. Rex Heuermann was charged June 6, 2024, in the murder of Costilla, whose remains were found in November 1993.

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Heuermann, whose defense failed to convince Judge Timothy Mazzei to toss damning DNA evidence before his change of plea, faces up to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors said the crimes involved torture, mutilation and dismemberment.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney speaks to the media

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney after accused Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann appeared in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, N.Y., June 6, 2024. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

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The victims were all described as "petite" women, many of them around 5 feet tall and barely over 100 pounds, all just a fraction of the size of Heuermann, who has been seen in court towering over those standing near him.

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In 2010, Gilbert placed a frantic and incoherent 911 call, begging for help and claiming someone was after her. Then she vanished.

Before police found her remains, they found 10 other bodies along Ocean Parkway. Her death is the only one that police have said they believe was accidental.
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