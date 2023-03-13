Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Rehabilitated bald eagle released in Mississippi after getting struck by car

MS wildlife rehabilitation group treated the eagle for a bruised shoulder for 6 weeks

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An bald eagle that had been struck by a car has been released in northeast Mississippi after being rehabilitated.

WTVA-TV reports the eagle was released Saturday near Bay Springs Lake in Tishomingo County.

Game warden Tim Gholson said someone saw the injured bird alongside the Natchez Trace Parkway and called him.

INDIANA AUTHORITIES OFFER UP TO $500 FOR LEADS ON BALD EAGLE'S KILLER

A bald eagle was released near Bay Springs Lake in Tishomingo County, Mississippi, on Saturday after being treated for an injury sustained from a car incident.

A bald eagle was released near Bay Springs Lake in Tishomingo County, Mississippi, on Saturday after being treated for an injury sustained from a car incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, a nonprofit group, took the bird after Gholson captured it, nicknaming it Natchez for where it was found. The group treated the eagle for a bruised shoulder for six weeks, said Executive Director Debra Crum.

"It consisted of limited flight, and then you work up to physical therapy," Crum said. "Just as a human would if they ever hurt their shoulder."

After being released, the eagle took flight towards a nearby branch overlooking the lake.