Realtor's cold case murder suspect alleges major evidence blunder by investigators: report

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Defense attorneys for the woman accused in the 2011 murder of an Iowa real estate agent are reportedly arguing that evidence in the cold case has been lost or destroyed.

Kristin Ramsey, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Okland on April 8, 2011. She was taken into custody last month, marking the latest development in the 15-year-long cold case.

A new court filing reportedly reveals Ramsey’s defense team is alleging that key evidence in the long-cold murder case was mishandled by authorities during the initial investigation.

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"The state has informed the defense that law enforcement either lost or destroyed evidence, case information, or both since Ms. Okland's death," the filing states, according to KCCI.

In a motion for discovery obtained by the outlet, Ramsey’s attorneys ask authorities to hand over all evidence relating to the case, including the names and contact information of those involved in any point of the investigation.

The filing also reportedly requests "any and all items of evidence and/or information that were lost, destroyed, altered, deleted, or otherwise disposed of."

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Details regarding the type of evidence that has allegedly been lost were not immediately available.

Okland was gunned down while hosting an open house at a model townhome owned by Rottlund Homes – the same company in which Ramsey worked at the time of the alleged murder.

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The real estate agent was shot twice, once in the chest and another in the face, at close range, according to authorities.

The case ultimately ran cold for 15 years, until authorities announced Ramsey’s arrest last month.

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In a previous court filing obtained by KCCI, a witness who lived next door to the townhome told authorities she heard two loud noises and later saw Ramsey outside the front door on the day of the alleged shooting.

The witness also reportedly told authorities upon looking out her second-story window, she saw Ramsey pacing outside her vehicle and using her phone.

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The court filing indicates Ramsey called a colleague at Rottlund Homes immediately following the alleged shooting, but did not call 911, KCCI reported.

As the witness observed Ramsey outside the townhouse, she reportedly told authorities she watched as Ramsey got into her vehicle and proceeded to "back up at a high rate of speed in an erratic manner and leave the area."

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It was the witness – not Ramsey – who ultimately called 911 to report the shooting, authorities said.

Prosecutors also revealed Ramsey allegedly provided inconsistent accounts of her whereabouts on the day of Okland’s death across multiple interviews conducted during the investigation, according to KCCI.

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Court records further indicate that when authorities executed a search warrant at Ramsey’s home on May 3, 2011, they found several firearms, illegal drugs and posters depicting violence, the outlet reported.

The same items were reportedly later recovered after a second search warrant was executed at Ramsey’s home shortly before her arrest this spring.

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Ramsey has pleaded not guilty in the case, and her defense team has asked a judge to lower her bond from $2 million to $100,000, the outlet reported. Authorities have not yet revealed a potential motive for the alleged murder.

Ramsey’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.