Surveillance photos show Secret Service agents firing at Trump's alleged would-be assassin inside DC hotel

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Images from surveillance video outside the Washington Hilton ballroom obtained by The Washington Post show the moment when an alleged would-be assassin of President Donald Trump charges toward a security checkpoint where he was fired upon by a Secret Service agent.

The photos show several Secret Service agents reacting as Cole Allen, 31, allegedly attempted to gain access to the room that was teeming with high-level government officials, including Trump, Vice President JD Vance and the first and second ladies.

Agents can be seen breaking down one of two magnetometers as the suspect bolted toward them. One agent draws his weapon and fires at the suspect. The photos show four muzzle flashes from those shots. A Wednesday court filing from federal prosecutors said the agent fired five shots but did not strike Allen.

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TSA agents, who often partner with Secret Service for security at events featuring the president, can also be seen witnessing the mayhem, as well as a plainclothes security guard who, in one frame, can be seen unholstering his sidearm.

According to the Wednesday court filing, Allen was running toward the stairs that descend into the ballroom.

He held a Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with both hands raised parallel to the ground aimed in the direction of the stairs, and fired one shot.

The court documents say Allen fell to the ground and was apprehended. One agent was struck in his bulletproof vest and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

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In response to questions about who shot the Secret Service agent, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Thursday morning that the "agent did not shoot himself."

Allen faces charges of attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and transporting a firearm across state lines.

Pirro also said the suspect will face "many more charges."

He was arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

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He is expected back in court late Thursday morning for a detention hearing, where prosecutors are expected to argue for his pretrial detention.

Fox News Digital reached out to Allen's attorneys.