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Assassinations - Murders

Surveillance photos show Secret Service agents firing at Trump's alleged would-be assassin inside DC hotel

Photos show at least eight officers reacting as Cole Allen, 31, allegedly rushed toward the ballroom with a shotgun

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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Cole Allen in court for WHCA Dinner shooting: New photos reveal Trump assassination attempt details Video

Cole Allen in court for WHCA Dinner shooting: New photos reveal Trump assassination attempt details

Cole Allen faces a detention hearing for allegedly attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Prosecutors reveal a selfie of Allen with multiple weapons taken minutes before the April 2026 incident. Criminal defense attorney David Gelman analyzes the premeditated nature of the attack and the strong evidence against Allen, including his search history and the Secret Service response.

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Images from surveillance video outside the Washington Hilton ballroom obtained by The Washington Post show the moment when an alleged would-be assassin of President Donald Trump charges toward a security checkpoint where he was fired upon by a Secret Service agent.

The photos show several Secret Service agents reacting as Cole Allen, 31, allegedly attempted to gain access to the room that was teeming with high-level government officials, including Trump, Vice President JD Vance and the first and second ladies.

Agents can be seen breaking down one of two magnetometers as the suspect bolted toward them. One agent draws his weapon and fires at the suspect. The photos show four muzzle flashes from those shots. A Wednesday court filing from federal prosecutors said the agent fired five shots but did not strike Allen.

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A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen

A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen, suspected in the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Obtained by The Washington Post)

TSA agents, who often partner with Secret Service for security at events featuring the president, can also be seen witnessing the mayhem, as well as a plainclothes security guard who, in one frame, can be seen unholstering his sidearm.

According to the Wednesday court filing, Allen was running toward the stairs that descend into the ballroom.

A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen

A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen, suspected in the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Obtained by The Washington Post)

He held a Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with both hands raised parallel to the ground aimed in the direction of the stairs, and fired one shot.

The court documents say Allen fell to the ground and was apprehended. One agent was struck in his bulletproof vest and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen

A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen, suspected in the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Obtained by The Washington Post)

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In response to questions about who shot the Secret Service agent, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Thursday morning that the "agent did not shoot himself."

Allen faces charges of attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and transporting a firearm across state lines.

Pirro also said the suspect will face "many more charges."

He was arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen

A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen, suspected in the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Obtained by The Washington Post)

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He is expected back in court late Thursday morning for a detention hearing, where prosecutors are expected to argue for his pretrial detention.

Fox News Digital reached out to Allen's attorneys.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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