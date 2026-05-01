Texas executes convicted killer claiming innocence as cousin’s last-minute confession falls flat

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A Texas man who maintained his innocence in a fatal robbery that killed two men nearly two decades ago was executed this week.

James Broadnax, 37, died by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville at 6:47 p.m. Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

His execution came just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a last-minute request by Broadnax’s attorneys to spare his life.

"I prayed to God for your forgiveness," Broadnax told the victims’ families while making his final statement. "Despite what you think about me, I hope to God that prayer was answered. But no matter what you think about me, Texas got it wrong. I’m innocent, the facts of my case should speak for itself. Period."

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Broadnax was convicted and later condemned for the 2008 shooting deaths of Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler outside Butler’s recording studio in suburban Dallas.

Prosecutors say Broadnax and his cousin, Demarius Cummings, killed the two men during an armed robbery in the studio’s parking lot.

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Cummings was subsequently sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutors revealed Broadnax had previously confessed to the double-killing, telling reporters in interviews from his jail cell that he felt no remorse and, "I pulled the trigger."

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Throughout his trial, officials pointed to rap lyrics penned by Broadnax, in which he referenced robbing, killing and selling drugs – resulting in an appeal from Broadnax’s defense claiming his constitutional rights had been disregarded and prompting support from rappers Travis Scott and Killer Mike.

However, Broadnax’s attorneys hinged their final bid to save his life on Cummings recently admitting to being the one who pulled the trigger, while adding that their client’s rights had been violated during his trial after several potential jurors were eliminated on the basis of race.

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"I’m really gonna tell it like it’s supposed to be told, that it was me, that I was the killer. I shot Matthew Bullard, Steve Swan," Cummings said in a video released from prison created in an effort to halt Broadnax’s execution.

The defense also claimed prosecutors in Broadnax’s trial zeroed in on all seven Black jurors in the case, "utilizing a spreadsheet during jury selection that bolded only the names of every Black juror," according to court documents. One Black juror was eventually reinstated.

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Theresa Butler, Matthew Butler’s mother, remained defiant in asking the execution of her son’s killer go through as planned.

"This so-called confession from Cummings is just a stall tactic by Broadnax’s desperate defense team. It's all a lie," Theresa Butler wrote in a social media post.

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Broadnax was the 10th person to be executed this year in the country and the third in the state of Texas.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and Broadnax’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.