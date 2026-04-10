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Cold Case

Realtor's cold case murder suspect accused of fleeing scene, skipping 911 call in new witness account: report

Kristin Ramsey, 53, allegedly called a colleague, but not 911, after the shooting of Ashley Okland in 2011

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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The woman arrested in connection with the 2011 cold case murder of an Iowa real estate agent was reportedly spotted acting "in an erratic manner" by a witness immediately after gunshots, according to newly released court documents. 

Kristin Ramsey, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Okland on April 8, 2011. She was arrested last month, marking the latest development in the 15-year-long cold case.

Okland was fatally shot twice at close range, once in the chest and another in the face, while hosting a model townhome owned by Rottlund Homes – the same company in which Ramsey was employed at the time of the alleged killing. 

REALTOR'S COLD CASE MURDER FINALLY SOLVED AFTER 15 YEARS, POLICE SAY

Ashley Okland standing inside a model townhome

Ashley Okland was discovered inside a model townhome, where authorities say she was hosting an open house in West Des Moines, Iowa on April 8, 2011. (Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa)

In a new court filing, a witness who lived next door reported hearing two loud noises before seeing Ramsey outside the front door of the townhome, according to KCCI.

The witness also reportedly told authorities she saw Ramsey pacing outside her vehicle and using her phone upon looking out her second-story window. 

The court filing indicates Ramsey called a colleague at Rottlund Homes immediately following the alleged shooting, but did not call 911, the outlet reported.

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Kristin Elizabeth Ramsey facing camera in mugshot photo

53-year-old Kristin Elizabeth Ramsey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Dallas County Jail)

Shortly afterward, the witness reported seeing Ramsey "back up at a high rate of speed in an erratic manner and leave the area," court documents show, according to KCCI.

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Authorities also indicated the witness — not Ramsey — called 911 to report the shooting.

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Ashley Okland's siblings Josh Okland and Brittany Bruce speaking at West Des Moines Police Department

Ashley Okland's siblings Josh Okland and Brittany Bruce speak after the arrest of Kristin Ramsey in the 2011 shooting death of their sister at the West Des Moines Police Department on March 18, 2026. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register)

Prosecutors have since revealed that Ramsey has given conflicting versions of her whereabouts on the day of the alleged murder in multiple interviews since the investigation began, according to KCCI. 

Court records also show that authorities discovered several firearms, illegal substances and violent posters inside Ramsey’s home upon executing a search warrant on May 3, 2011, the outlet reported.

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The same items were reportedly found after a second search warrant was executed at Ramsey’s home shortly before her arrest this spring. 

A motion has reportedly been filed by the state opposing Ramsey’s request to lower her bond from $2 million to $100,000.

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Authorities have not released a potential motive, and Ramsey has not yet entered a plea in the case. She is expected to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.  

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Ramsey’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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