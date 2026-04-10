Realtor's cold case murder suspect accused of fleeing scene, skipping 911 call in new witness account: report

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The woman arrested in connection with the 2011 cold case murder of an Iowa real estate agent was reportedly spotted acting "in an erratic manner" by a witness immediately after gunshots, according to newly released court documents.

Kristin Ramsey, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Okland on April 8, 2011. She was arrested last month, marking the latest development in the 15-year-long cold case.

Okland was fatally shot twice at close range, once in the chest and another in the face, while hosting a model townhome owned by Rottlund Homes – the same company in which Ramsey was employed at the time of the alleged killing.

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In a new court filing, a witness who lived next door reported hearing two loud noises before seeing Ramsey outside the front door of the townhome, according to KCCI.

The witness also reportedly told authorities she saw Ramsey pacing outside her vehicle and using her phone upon looking out her second-story window.

The court filing indicates Ramsey called a colleague at Rottlund Homes immediately following the alleged shooting, but did not call 911, the outlet reported.

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Shortly afterward, the witness reported seeing Ramsey "back up at a high rate of speed in an erratic manner and leave the area," court documents show, according to KCCI.

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Authorities also indicated the witness — not Ramsey — called 911 to report the shooting.

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Prosecutors have since revealed that Ramsey has given conflicting versions of her whereabouts on the day of the alleged murder in multiple interviews since the investigation began, according to KCCI.

Court records also show that authorities discovered several firearms, illegal substances and violent posters inside Ramsey’s home upon executing a search warrant on May 3, 2011, the outlet reported.

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The same items were reportedly found after a second search warrant was executed at Ramsey’s home shortly before her arrest this spring.

A motion has reportedly been filed by the state opposing Ramsey’s request to lower her bond from $2 million to $100,000.

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Authorities have not released a potential motive, and Ramsey has not yet entered a plea in the case. She is expected to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.

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Ramsey’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.