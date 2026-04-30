Heart-stopping video shows officers use unlikely tool to save family trapped in floodwaters

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Police in North Texas are highlighting a dramatic overnight rescue after officers used quick thinking and an unconventional tool to help save a mother and her children stranded in fast-moving floodwaters.

Body camera video released by the White Settlement Police Department captures the tense moments as officers worked to keep the woman from being swept away while her children were rushed to safety.

The incident unfolded around 11:12 p.m. on April 25, as officers were already positioned across the city responding to severe storms and flash flooding.

The department said that Sgt. John Banner spotted a vehicle that had become stranded in rushing water with its front end stuck in a channel flowing toward a creek.

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As Banner arrived, he found three small children outside the vehicle near the rising water and quickly moved them into his patrol SUV.

Their mother, however, remained stranded near the driver’s side door, unable to make it to higher ground as the current surged around her.

"I got you! Y’all get in the car!" an officer can be heard shouting in the bodycam video, as the woman cries out, "Help me! Help me!"

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With water pushing against the vehicle and the woman struggling to keep her footing, officers quickly formed a plan to prevent her from being swept away.

"Don’t lose your footing… I need assistance!" one officer shouts over the rushing water.

Realizing they needed a way to secure her, the department noted that Officer Christopher Wiseman ran to his patrol vehicle and grabbed a pair of jumper cables.

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"Well, this will have to work," he said.

Officers instructed the woman to place the cables under her arms and around her chest, creating a makeshift harness while they held the other end, ready to pull her to safety if she slipped.

At one point, as conditions worsened, an officer can be heard saying, "Don’t let me fall in, man," underscoring the danger facing both the victim and first responders.

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As they held their position, officers radioed for fire crews, noting the woman was tiring.

"Her legs are getting tired," one officer said. "I need a ladder."

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Firefighters with the White Settlement Fire Department soon arrived and attached a line to the stranded vehicle, slowly pulling it out of the rushing water and back onto the roadway.

The woman and her children were evaluated at the scene and were not injured.

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Officials praised the coordinated response between officers, dispatchers and fire crews.

"I am grateful for the proactive response of Sergeant John Banner, his team of officers, our WEST COMM Dispatch Center, partner agencies and Fire Department during this dangerous situation," Police Chief Christopher Cook said. "Law enforcement officers put the highest priority on the preservation of life, and this was evident based upon getting creative and using a pair of jumper cables to serve as an additional safety tool."

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City Manager Jeffrey J. James also commended the effort.

"What I saw during this rescue was brave police officers doing what they could to save lives," James said. "I am equally proud of our entire public safety team who pulled together to provide the highest level of service to this family."

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Police said the mother remained calm during the ordeal and had earlier directed her children to move to higher ground — a decision officials say likely helped prevent injuries.

Following the incident, officials said each patrol vehicle will now be equipped with a water rescue throw bag to improve response in future emergencies.

Officials said the rescue was just one of several weather-related emergencies crews responded to that night.

"Our public safety teams were busy with the weather," the department said. "From one water rescue of a family stuck in a car to multiple crashes and flooded vehicles along roadways with high water, your WSPD team worked hard with the fire department to ensure everyone made it to safety."

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Authorities also plan to reunite the family with the first responders involved in the rescue.

Officials say the incident serves as a reminder of how quickly flash flooding can become dangerous and how critical quick decisions can be in saving lives.