FBI says trucker found dead after suspected hijacking as key details remain unclear

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A commercial truck driver who vanished during a suspected hijacking while transporting vehicles has been found dead in a coastal area of Georgia, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Alejandro Jacomino González, 41, was last seen alive in the early morning hours of April 17 at a rest area along Interstate 95 south in Brevard County, Florida.

The investigation took a suspicious turn later that day when his truck was located nearly 300 miles away in Port Wentworth, Georgia.

"Since the truck was found, three of the vehicles have been recovered in Florida. Others remain missing…," officials said.

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Federal investigators said González had picked up multiple vehicles from the Port of Brunswick and was headed toward Miami for delivery.

GPS data showed the truck leaving the rest area, continuing south briefly, then reversing course and heading north.

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Authorities said González became unreachable soon afterward.

In the days that followed, the FBI asked the public for surveillance video, photos and witness accounts from anyone who may have been at or near the Grant-Valkaria rest area between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on April 17.

The bureau described González, who was originally from Cuba, as having "a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm, a tattoo on his lower right arm, and a tattoo of the word ‘Elisia' on his right forearm."

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González's cousin, Juan Carlos Forcade, told NBC6 that the FBI called González's wife on Tuesday, and told her that her husband's body was found in Georgia.

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The FBI later confirmed that a body found in a coastal area of the state was confirmed to be González. More details about how he died were not immediately known.

Both the FBI Field Offices in Atlanta and Tampa are investigating Gonzalez's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324 (1-800-CALL-FBI). Tips can also be submitted online.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI for additional information.