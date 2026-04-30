DOJ releases haunting images from WHCA Dinner attack and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. DOJ releases haunting images from WHCA Dinner attack

2. Groups mobilize 3,000 May Day protests

3. Trump slams US ally as 'absolutely horrible'



MAJOR HEADLINES

CLASSROOM CONTROVERSY — GOP lawmakers seek to defund HBCU after it canceled Republican's commencement speech. Continue reading …

THRONE FOR A LOOP — Comedian calls out 'No Kings' hypocrisy during historic royal visit to Congress. Continue reading …

‘ACTIVE AND ONGOING’ — Three months after Nancy Guthrie's abduction, sheriff's office renews plea as key questions remain unanswered. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CHAOS — King Charles’ ‘Just give us a ring!’ quip leads viral moments from royal US tour with Queen Camilla. Continue reading …

TWISTED KIN — Slain beauty queen’s mother-in-law arrested after execution-style killing, manhunt. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

EARLY START — Vance, Cruz, head to Iowa on 2026 missions as 2028 GOP race to succeed Trump heats up. Continue reading …

LIGHTS BACK ON — Trump ends DHS' months-long nightmare that left immigration enforcement without funding. Continue reading …

CAPITOL GRILLING — Hegseth fires back at Warren’s insider trading comments tied to Iran war. Continue reading …

CONTROVERSY RETURNS — Crockett draws fresh backlash after appearing to mock Abbott’s disability. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

CULTURE CLASH — Liberals rage as Trump hails USA's 'Anglo-Saxon' heritage during King Charles visit. Continue reading …

‘INSANE’ — Minnesota mayors drag 'ridiculous' bill penalizing cities for not flying new controversial flag. Continue reading …

THRONE FOR A LOOP — Comedian calls out 'No Kings' hypocrisy during historic royal visit to Congress. Continue reading …

WASP STINGS BACK — Marvel star torches Disney for axing artists she says built the franchise. Continue reading …

OPINION

ERFAN FARD — Trump is trying to negotiate with an Iranian regime at war with itself. Continue reading …

DR. BEN CARSON — I know how bad the SPLC was, it came after me and put me at risk. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

ROYAL CHARM — From feeding chickens to cracking history jokes, King Charles wins over America. Continue reading …

FAMILY BUSINESS — Trump weighs in about his son taking over iconic reality TV franchise. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — What was King Charles' gift to Trump? What was this arrested library worker's fate? Take the quiz here …

SACRED SECRETS —Christian leader's treasure found after decades-long mystery. Continue reading …

DERBY DELICIOUS — Paula Deen reveals her favorite thing about Kentucky Derby weekend. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP — We'll see about a potential ‘The Apprentice’ return. See video …

PAUL MAURO — This is the troubling part about the WHCA Dinner shooting. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as a high-profile endorsement reshapes California’s gubernatorial race, spotlighting debates over economic policy, party unity, and the state’s political direction. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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