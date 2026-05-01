Suspect arrested for allegedly running meth lab at Michigan State University’s largest academic building

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A suspect was arrested after allegedly running a secret meth lab at Michigan State University’s Wells Hall, the institution's largest academic building.

Xin Tong, 31, is facing felony charges in connection with the alleged operation, as well as misdemeanor trespassing, according to police.

Officers responded earlier this week to Wells Hall over reports of a suspicious person, a strong odor and unknown substances on the floor, WILX reported. Officers found Tong and confirmed his identity by using his expired MSU student ID.

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Tong was in possession of multiple bags, which officers later searched through after obtaining a search warrant, discovering several bottles containing substances commonly used in the manufacture of meth, according to the outlet.

"The chemicals include sodium hydroxide pellets, hydrochloric acid, methanol, isopropyl alcohol, acetone, and butane. Multiple tests performed by the Office of Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) confirm the environment in Wells Hall does not pose a risk to our community," MSU police said.

Officials later clarified that a meth lab was never located inside Wells Hall.

"The suspect was found in possession of chemicals and/or equipment that could be used in the production of methamphetamine, which were contained within his personal property," police said.

Tong allegedly caused significant damage to the doors, flooring, and fixtures in Wells Hall between April 10 and April 26.

He has been charged with trespassing, malicious destruction of a building over $20,000 and felony controlled substance-operate/maintain lab involving methamphetamine.

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Wells Hall was evacuated on Monday, and it remained closed through Friday "out of an abundance of caution," the university said in a press release, adding that there "continues to be no known threat to the campus community."

Tong is being held at the Ingham County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The Department of Homeland Security also reportedly placed a hold on his bond.