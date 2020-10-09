Rapper targeted in shooting outside Orlando mall

A popular Florida rapper was the suspected target of a shooting outside the Mall at Millenia in Orlando Thursday that resulted in multiple arrests, but no injuries.

Officers who were inside the mall responded to the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. near the entrance of the food court. Four people were detained a short time later.

"No officers deployed any kind of weapons during this. There was no resisting," Orlando Deputy Chief of Police Eric Smith told the media Thursday night. "Everybody was taken down without incident."

Trey’von Jaheim Graham, 19, was charged with attempted first degree murder with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Graham is supected of shooting at 20-year-old Jacquavius Smith, who was also arrested. Smith was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Those charges stem from a shooting on July 23 that caused thousands of dollars of damage to a home.

Smith is a successful rapper who goes by 9lokkNine.

His song "Why you LYING", which was released in May, has more than 10 million views on YouTube. He has more than a million followers on Instagram, where he goes by glokk9afnf.

Smith did not respond to a request for comment Friday.