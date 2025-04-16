Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Rachel Morin's 'bum' killer mooched off locals before murdering mom of 5: lawyer

Maryland jury found Victor Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, guilty of rape and murder, among other offenses

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Political neglect at southern border let Rachel Morin's migrant criminal in: attorney Video

Political neglect at southern border let Rachel Morin's migrant criminal in: attorney

Randolph Rice, the attorney for Rachel Morin's family, discussed the murder trial of the Maryland mom who was killed by an illegal migrant. (Fox News Digital)

The attorney for Rachel Morin's family says the trial of her murderer is a testament to relentless law enforcement and a devastating indictment of immigration failures that allowed her killer to murder the Maryland mom of five.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was found guilty of raping and murdering Morin in August 2023. The jury returned a unanimous verdict in 46 minutes after a weeklong trial that exposed the graphic details of the crime and the cross-country manhunt that followed.

"After 19 months of going through this nightmare of losing Rachel, we now have a verdict," Randolph Rice, the Morin family attorney, told Fox News Digital. "Victor Martinez-Hernandez is guilty on all counts."

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: JURY FINDS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT GUILTY OF KILLING JOGGER

Rachel Morin and Victor Martinez-Hernandez

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was found guilty of raping and killing Rachel Morin in Maryland in August 2022. (Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)

The Baltimore-based attorney said the migrant was a "bum" who took advantage of the people he stayed with.

"What we also learned was that he really had no connections to that community, other than he might have had some people that he knew from El Salvador when he was a little child, and apparently he seemed like he was couch-surfing wherever he could find a home," Rice said.

"He was a troublemaker. He was a bum who didn't pay for a thing and was ultimately kicked out of that Bel Air home," he said. "Even though they got him jobs, he was just sitting at the bar drinking."

Entrance to Ma and Pa trail

Entrance to the Ma & Pa Trail in Maryland (Google Maps)

The Salvadoran migrant's path led him to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, a quaint community northeast of Baltimore, on Aug. 14, 2023.

"She was attacked and dragged into a tunnel. Her Apple Watch later became a critical piece of evidence, linking the suspect directly to the crime scene," Rice said.

Witnesses described following blood trails that eventually led to Morin’s remains. Forensic teams later recovered DNA from her body, the tunnel wall and other surrounding evidence.

RACHEL MORIN'S ALLEGED ILLEGAL KILLER LEFT SLAIN JOGGER'S BODY ALONG 150-FOOT BLOOD TRAIL

They described a trail with flattened leaves before finding rocks with blood on them. The two witnesses walked through two tunnels with overgrown brush, where they found Morin's body.

"I saw an unclothed human body on her back. At first, I truly thought it might have been a deer or something that had died in there," testified Evan Knapp, who found Morin’s body. "So, I had to move a bit closer to confirm what I had seen, and it was a human. I feel like time froze for a second, and I didn’t know what I was looking at."

Testimony at the murder trial of Rachel Morin whose accused killer is an illegal immigrant

Evan Knapp testifies in the murder trial of Victor Martinez-Hernandez at the Harford County Courthouse in Bel Air, Md., on April 4, 2025. (Dana Verkouteren)

Knapp and his friend, Cecilia, immediately called 911. Authorities retraced the path where Morin’s body had been dragged after her rape and murder. Police also collected large bloody rocks that authorities said were used to smash her skull.

Autopsy results revealed that Morin had endured 15 to 20 blows to the head and had died from a combination of strangulation and blunt force trauma. Her death was officially ruled a homicide.

Rachel Morin in. black dress.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was convicted of raping and murdering Rachel Morin in Maryland on Aug. 5, 2023. (Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)

Rice said this was a "preventable crime" that touched on a flash point in the 2024 presidential race with immigration front and center.

"This was a preventable crime because you had an individual who should not have been in the United States."

— Randolph Rice, managing partner at Rice Law

"And in fact, he was stopped three times at the border. He was returned to Mexico. And then ultimately he crosses a fourth time in El Paso, Texas. And then he goes on his spree of crimes in the United States, starting in Los Angeles. There, he breaks into a house and he assaults a mother and daughter there, and then he makes his way across the country, presumably on a bus, to Bel Air, Maryland."

WATCH: VICTOR MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ ARREST

Rachel Morin's suspected killer escorted from bar, arrested Video

Rice praised the dedication of law enforcement, noting that investigators combined DNA evidence, digital tracking and social media clues to locate the suspect. He was ultimately arrested at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: FORMER FBI AGENT REVEALS HOW CAPTURE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT IN KILLING WENT DOWN

"He had screenshots of press releases about Rachel's murder saved on his phone," Rice said. "He knew the net was closing in."

Despite denying ever being in Maryland, Martinez-Hernandez's DNA was matched to multiple sources at the crime scene.

Rachel Morin headshot next to a photo of her hadn her boyfriend wearing a baseball cap.

Rachel Morin was found dead on a hiking trail. She was reported missing by her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, far right. (Facebook)

Morin, 37, left behind five children. Her 14-year-old daughter was the first witness to testify last week, fighting back tears as she described her mother’s disappearance.

"This is a scary reminder of how careful we have to be when we’re out and about," said Rice. "Rachel never knew this man. It was completely random."

Martinez-Hernandez is set to be sentenced and could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. Fox News Digital reached out to his attorney.

Patty Morin, crying and wearing a black sweater and shirt, and White House Press secretary Karolina Leavitt, wearing a pink dress, at a press briefing

Patty Morin, left, mother of Rachel Morin, is shown during the daily press briefing at the White House on April 16, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

With visible emotion, Morin's mother, Patty Morin, spoke as a special guest at Wednesday’s press briefing at the White House, sharing personal testimony about the urgent need to remove criminal migrants from the country.

"These are the kind of criminals President Trump wants to remove from our country. These are the kind of criminals that we need removed from our country. We are American citizens," she said. "Why should we allow people like this, violent criminals that have no conscience at all, to murder our mothers, our sisters, our daughters?"

"I don't understand why there's even any kind of problem with this. … We need to protect our families, our borders, our children," she said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds briefing in a pink dress

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, joined by Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin, left, holds a briefing on April 16, 2025. (Pool)

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Justice Department attorneys said they were unaware of Maryland immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia's whereabouts after he was deported to an El Salvadoran prison last month. (Fox News)

Rice slammed Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., for traveling to El Salvador on Wednesday to check on the condition of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 39-year-old who was deported to the El Salvadoran mega prison called the Terrorism Confinement Center for being an alleged MS-13 gang member, though his attorneys maintain he does not have any gang ties.

"So it seems that he is giving more attention to an illegal immigrant than he is to a Maryland and American citizen, Rachel Morin," Rice said. "That's crazy … it is just a no-brainer. You're here to protect Americans and Marylanders. And he's more worried about going to El Salvador and bringing an illegal immigrant back who is a gang member."

After Martinez-Hernandez was convicted of Morin's murder, Van Hollen said in a statement he was grateful to law enforcement and calling for "meaningful action" to reform "our broken immigration system."

"We can do this while also supporting our immigrant communities and respecting the rights of individuals who are here legally – I am committed to doing both, and I will continue pressing my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to move forward on this issue," Van Hollen said.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.