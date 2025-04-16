Rachel Morin's 'bum' killer mooched off locals before murdering mom of 5: lawyer

The attorney for Rachel Morin's family says the trial of her murderer is a testament to relentless law enforcement and a devastating indictment of immigration failures that allowed her killer to murder the Maryland mom of five.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was found guilty of raping and murdering Morin in August 2023. The jury returned a unanimous verdict in 46 minutes after a weeklong trial that exposed the graphic details of the crime and the cross-country manhunt that followed.

"After 19 months of going through this nightmare of losing Rachel, we now have a verdict," Randolph Rice, the Morin family attorney, told Fox News Digital. "Victor Martinez-Hernandez is guilty on all counts."

The Baltimore-based attorney said the migrant was a "bum" who took advantage of the people he stayed with.

"What we also learned was that he really had no connections to that community, other than he might have had some people that he knew from El Salvador when he was a little child, and apparently he seemed like he was couch-surfing wherever he could find a home," Rice said.

"He was a troublemaker. He was a bum who didn't pay for a thing and was ultimately kicked out of that Bel Air home," he said. "Even though they got him jobs, he was just sitting at the bar drinking."

The Salvadoran migrant's path led him to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, a quaint community northeast of Baltimore, on Aug. 14, 2023.

"She was attacked and dragged into a tunnel. Her Apple Watch later became a critical piece of evidence, linking the suspect directly to the crime scene," Rice said.

Witnesses described following blood trails that eventually led to Morin’s remains. Forensic teams later recovered DNA from her body, the tunnel wall and other surrounding evidence.

They described a trail with flattened leaves before finding rocks with blood on them. The two witnesses walked through two tunnels with overgrown brush, where they found Morin's body.

"I saw an unclothed human body on her back. At first, I truly thought it might have been a deer or something that had died in there," testified Evan Knapp, who found Morin’s body. "So, I had to move a bit closer to confirm what I had seen, and it was a human. I feel like time froze for a second, and I didn’t know what I was looking at."

Knapp and his friend, Cecilia, immediately called 911. Authorities retraced the path where Morin’s body had been dragged after her rape and murder . Police also collected large bloody rocks that authorities said were used to smash her skull.

Autopsy results revealed that Morin had endured 15 to 20 blows to the head and had died from a combination of strangulation and blunt force trauma. Her death was officially ruled a homicide .

Rice said this was a "preventable crime" that touched on a flash point in the 2024 presidential race with immigration front and center.

"This was a preventable crime because you had an individual who should not have been in the United States." — Randolph Rice, managing partner at Rice Law

"And in fact, he was stopped three times at the border. He was returned to Mexico. And then ultimately he crosses a fourth time in El Paso, Texas. And then he goes on his spree of crimes in the United States, starting in Los Angeles. There, he breaks into a house and he assaults a mother and daughter there, and then he makes his way across the country, presumably on a bus, to Bel Air, Maryland."

Rice praised the dedication of law enforcement, noting that investigators combined DNA evidence, digital tracking and social media clues to locate the suspect. He was ultimately arrested at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"He had screenshots of press releases about Rachel's murder saved on his phone," Rice said. "He knew the net was closing in."

Despite denying ever being in Maryland, Martinez-Hernandez's DNA was matched to multiple sources at the crime scene.

Morin, 37, left behind five children. Her 14-year-old daughter was the first witness to testify last week, fighting back tears as she described her mother’s disappearance.

"This is a scary reminder of how careful we have to be when we’re out and about," said Rice. "Rachel never knew this man. It was completely random."

Martinez-Hernandez is set to be sentenced and could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. Fox News Digital reached out to his attorney.

With visible emotion, Morin's mother, Patty Morin, spoke as a special guest at Wednesday’s press briefing at the White House, sharing personal testimony about the urgent need to remove criminal migrants from the country.

"These are the kind of criminals President Trump wants to remove from our country. These are the kind of criminals that we need removed from our country. We are American citizens," she said. "Why should we allow people like this, violent criminals that have no conscience at all, to murder our mothers, our sisters, our daughters?"

"I don't understand why there's even any kind of problem with this. … We need to protect our families, our borders, our children," she said.

Rice slammed Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., for traveling to El Salvador on Wednesday to check on the condition of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 39-year-old who was deported to the El Salvadoran mega prison called the Terrorism Confinement Center for being an alleged MS-13 gang member , though his attorneys maintain he does not have any gang ties.

"So it seems that he is giving more attention to an illegal immigrant than he is to a Maryland and American citizen, Rachel Morin," Rice said. "That's crazy … it is just a no-brainer. You're here to protect Americans and Marylanders. And he's more worried about going to El Salvador and bringing an illegal immigrant back who is a gang member."

After Martinez-Hernandez was convicted of Morin's murder, Van Hollen said in a statement he was grateful to law enforcement and calling for "meaningful action" to reform "our broken immigration system."

"We can do this while also supporting our immigrant communities and respecting the rights of individuals who are here legally – I am committed to doing both, and I will continue pressing my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to move forward on this issue," Van Hollen said.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.