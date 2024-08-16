Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

WATCH: Body camera footage of migrant accused in murder, rape of Maryland mom Rachel Morin

Suspect in Rachel Morin murder was taken into custody without incident at a Tulsa bar

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Rachel Morin's suspected killer escorted from bar, arrested Video

Rachel Morin's suspected killer escorted from bar, arrested

In newly released body camera footage, officers arrest Victor Martinez Hernandez at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after his alleged murder of Rachel Morin. (Tulsa Police Department, obtained by FOX 5)

Newly released body camera footage captured the arrest of the illegal migrant accused of killing Maryland mom Rachel Morin.

In footage released by the Tulsa Police Department and obtained by FOX 5, officers encounter Victor Martinez Hernandez at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

His arrest came 10 months into an intense nationwide manhunt.

The mother of five, whose children range in age from 8 to 18, was raped before being murdered in August while jogging on the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County, Maryland.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT INDICTED FOR RACHEL MORIN'S MURDER IN ‘CRUCIAL STEP’: FAMILY LAWYER

WATCH BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE:

Body cam footage of illegal migrant suspect arrested in Rachel Morin murder Video

In the footage, officers arrive at a bar where Martinez Hernandez was sitting.

After the initial encounter, he complied when taken outside the bar, and police began asking him for his identification.

Martinez Hernandez told the officers he didn't have an ID and provided a fake name.

"You live in El Salvador?" one officer is heard asking. 

The migrant's identity was revealed, and officers snapped pictures to circulate the long-awaited capture of Morin's suspected killer.

Rachel Morin in jean shorts and a California tank top.

Rachel Morin was dragged off a hiking trail Aug. 5, 2023, and brutally murdered.  (Family handout)

In a press conference, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Victor Martinez Hernandez was arrested in Tulsa and booked.

"Five hours after meeting with [Morin's] family and just before midnight our time, police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, assisted by our federal partners, located and arrested Rachel's murderer: Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez," Gahler said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

MARYLAND SHERIFF'S ‘GUT’ SAYS RACHEL MORIN WAS ‘STALKED’ BY SUSPECT BEFORE HER MURDER

Victor Martinez Hernandez

Victor Martinez Hernandez will be extradited to Maryland June 20. (Tusla Police Department)

The 23-year-old migrant illegally crossed into the United States in February 2023, police announced.

"We all suspected that Rachel was not his first victim," Gahler said. "It is my understanding that this suspect, this monster, fled to the United States illegally after committing the brutal murder of a young woman in El Salvador a month earlier, in January of 2023."

WATCH MARTINEZ HERNANDEZ'S ALLEGED LA ATTACK:

Rachel Morin murder suspect linked to Los Angeles home invasion, assault on young girl Video

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: MARYLAND POLICE TIE CRIME SCENE DNA TO LOS ANGELES ASSAULT, HOME INVASION

Gahler said the first DNA match for Martinez Hernandez was from a Los Angeles attack in March 2023.

"Once in our country, and likely emboldened by his anonymity, he brutally attacked a 9-year-old girl and her mother during a home invasion in March of 2023 in Los Angeles," Gahler said. "And as everyone I believe is aware, that was our first DNA match linking Rachel's case to the one in Los Angeles."

The sheriff turned his attention to the crisis at the Southern border, directing his remarks to the White House and to "both members of Congress."

"We are 1,800 miles of the southern border," Gahler said. "And American citizens are not safe because of their failed immigration policies."

Rachel Morin

Rachel Morin  (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

"This is the second time in two years that an innocent Harford County woman has lost her life to a criminal in our country illegally," he said. "In both cases, they are suspects from El Salvador with ties to criminal gangs. This should not be happening.

"Victor Hernandez did not come to this country to make a better life for him or his family. He came here to escape the crimes he committed in El Salvador. He came here to murder Rachel and, God willing, no one else. But that should have never been allowed to happen."

Rachel Morin murder

Morin, 37, was reported missing in August 2023 by her boyfriend, who said she never returned after going out for a run on the Ma & Pa Trail, a pedestrian trail in Bel Air, a quiet and typically safe town about 28 miles northeast of Baltimore, Aug. 5, 2023.

Her body was found on a trail the next day.

Rachel Morin arrest sign

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland posted signs at Ma & Pa Trail trailheads June 17, 2024, announcing the arrest in the August 2023 murder of Rachel Morin. (Harford County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

In February, police released new sketches of Martinez Hernandez.

The sketches came after DNA evidence linked Martinez Hernandez to the location of a Los Angeles home invasion.

Police used the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which led them to a single DNA match for an unidentified Hispanic male.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: MARYLAND SHERIFF'S OFFICE RELEASES NEW SKETCHES OF SUSPECT

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) collected a hat left behind at the site of the March 2023 home invasion that turned violent, leaving multiple people, including minor children, injured. 

Rachel Morin in black bikini

Richard Tobin, far left, denied he had any role in girlfriend Rachel Morin's death after her body was found on a Maryland hiking trail Sunday.  (Facebook)

The suspect allegedly broke into the home in the middle of the night and assaulted the family inside before he was chased out. Surveillance video footage captured the man leaving, shirtless, through the front door.

"I'm going to make this short because I'm very emotional," Rachel's mother, Patricia Morin, said. "I just want to take this time to thank all the law enforcement for all their hard work.

PHOTOS OF INITIAL SEARCH:

"They just really cared for our family and for our daughter," she said. "They were going to diligently work and find the person who murdered her."

