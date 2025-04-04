Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Trials

Rachel Morin’s alleged illegal killer left slain jogger’s body along 150-foot blood trail: prosecutors

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador is accused of killing Maryland mother of five Rachel Morin

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Jake Gibson Fox News
Published
close
Jury selection begins in Rachel Morin trial Video

Jury selection begins in Rachel Morin trial

Randolph Rice, attorney for Patty Morin, explains the first steps in the trial process, the considerations for the murder suspect's alleged gang ties, and the impact of the Biden administration's border policies. 

Community members discovered the 150-foot blood trail leading to Rachel Morin's lifeless body on a hiking trail as volunteers helped police search for the Maryland mom, opening remarks revealed in the long-awaited trial for her accused migrant killer.

Opening statements began Friday morning at the Harford County Circuit Court in Bel Air, Maryland, for the trial of Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a 23-year-old from El Salvador, who is charged with murdering the 37-year-old Morin in 2023.

Morin's family members, including her mother, Patty Morin, were seen arriving at the courthouse on Friday.

Martinez-Hernandez is accused of raping and killing Morin, a Harford County mother of five, whose body was discovered along a popular walking trail back in August 2023.

ILLEGAL ACCUSED IN JOGGER RACHEL MORIN'S MURDER SET TO FACE FAMILY, JURY

Rachel Morin in. black dress.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez is accused of raping and murdering mother of five Rachel Morin in Maryland on Aug. 5, 2023.  (Tulsa Police Department/ Facebook)

Family of Rachel Morin whose accused murderer is an illegal immigrant

Rebekah Morin, left, and Patty Morin arrive at Harford County Courthouse in Bel Air, Maryland, on Friday, April 4, 2025, for the murder trial of Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, who is accused of murdering Rachel Morin. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

Morin was reported missing after she did not return home from some evening exercise on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air on Aug. 5.

In opening statements Friday, Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey said that concerned community members had gone along the walking trail after seeing missing person posters on Facebook.

Along the creek line, they found a trail that resembled a deer trail, with flattened leaves, before finding rocks with blood on them. The pair walked through two tunnels, with overgrown brush, where they found Morin's body, Healey said.

The community members immediately called 911. Authorities retraced the path where Morin’s body had been dragged after her brutal rape and murder. Police also collected large bloody rocks that authorities say she had been bashed with. 

Healey said that Morin's right shoe and socks had been left on, and her left shoe and socks had been discarded. She noted that Morin's bra had been pulled over her breasts.

Family of Rachel Morin whose accused murderer is an illegal immigrant

The Harford County Courthouse in Bel Air, Maryland, Friday, April 4, 2025. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

Healey said the defendant, Martinez-Hernandez, forced Morin against the tunnel wall and raped her. Evidence revealed that the brutal assault had taken place between 7:04 and 7:10 p.m., she said.

Authorities discovered her phone submerged in the water, completely shattered, along with her destroyed Apple Watch. Nearby, they also found her Apple AirPods.

MARYLAND SHERIFF'S ‘GUT’ SAYS RACHEL MORIN WAS ‘STALKED’ BY SUSPECT BEFORE HER MURDER

Family of Rachel Morin whose accused murderer is an illegal immigrant

Erin Morin-Layman  arrives at Harford County Courthouse in Bel-Air, MD, Friday, April 4, 2025 for the murder trial of Victor Antonio Martinez who is accused of murdering Morin-Layman's half-sister, Rachel Morin. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

Autopsy results revealed that Morin had endured 15 to 20 blows to the head and had died from a combination of strangulation and blunt force trauma. Her death was officially ruled a homicide.

Her body bore bruises around her neck, and according to Healey, a DNA profile matched Martinez-Hernandez.

WATCH: VICTOR MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ'S OKLAHOMA ARREST

Body cam footage of illegal migrant suspect arrested in Rachel Morin murder. Video

On June 14, 2024, authorities pinged Martinez-Hernandez's cellphone and responded to a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He eventually admitted his identity after initially lying to police and providing a false name, authorities said.

When authorities searched his phone, they said they discovered internet queries for "Bel Air, [Md.]" and "Rachel"—including a misspelled version of Morin's name—along with images of Morin and media coverage related to the investigation.

WATCH: BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF MIGRANT ACCUSED IN MURDER, RAPE OF MARYLAND MOM RACHEL MORIN

Martinez-Hernandez repeatedly told authorities that he had never been in Maryland, only in Texas and Oklahoma, they said. 

"You will be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that all of it is the defendant's DNA," Healey said Friday. "I’m certain you will be convinced that he had a plan to grab her off the trail and conceal her in the tunnel, drug her in there, bashed her in the head, disrobed her and left his DNA."

You will be convinced he left her there and fulfilled a mother’s worst nightmare.

— Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey
The boyfriend of slain Maryland mother Rachel Morin posted a tribute to her

The boyfriend of slain Maryland mother Rachel Morin posted a tribute to her. (Facebook)

Defense attorney Sawyer Hicks, representing Martinez-Hernandez, used his opening statement to cast doubt on the DNA match and suggest the incident was a crime of passion.

Hicks reiterated that the state has the burden of proof, noting that his client is presumed innocent until proven beyond reasonable doubt that he killed Morin.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT INDICTED FOR RACHEL MORIN'S MURDER IN ‘CRUCIAL STEP’: FAMILY LAWYER

"When you retire to deliberate, we are confident that you will see there is reasonable doubt in this case and that Hernandez is not guilty," Hicks said.

Victor Martinez Hernandez

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was extradited to Maryland on June 20, 2024. (Tusla Police Department)

He said that Martinez-Hernandez and Morin were strangers, and appeared to be laying the groundwork to cast suspicion on her then-boyfriend, Richard Tobin.

Hicks challenged the jury with pointed questions: "Where is the motive? Where is Richard Tobin’s DNA?'"

Tobin has never been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Richard Tobin and Rachel Morin taking gym selfes.

Richard Tobin took to Facebook Sunday to deny he had any involvement in the killing of his girlfriend, Rachel Morin, whose body was found on a hiking trail. (Facebook)

Morin's boyfriend took the stand on Friday, sharing the pair had talked for about 5 months before he asked her to be his girlfriend just five days before Morin's murder.

After Morin failed to answer Tobin's repeated text messages and phone calls, worry began to set in. He shared that his first thought was that she was cheating on him.

"Somebody messaged me on Facebook and said they had found her," he said. "I freaked out. I cried. I screamed."

Who is Rachel Morin?

Morin was reported missing in August 2023 by her boyfriend, who said she had never returned after going out for a run on the Ma & Pa Trail, a pedestrian trail in Bel Air, a quiet and typically safe town about 28 miles northeast of Baltimore, on Aug. 5, 2023.

Her body was found near the trail the next day.

In February, police released new sketches of Martinez-Hernandez.

WATCH: Rachel Morin murder suspect linked to LA home invasion, assault

Rachel Morin murder suspect linked to Los Angeles home invasion, assault on young girl Video

The sketches came after DNA evidence linked Martinez-Hernandez to the location of a Los Angeles home invasion. Police used the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which led them to a single DNA match for an unidentified Hispanic male.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) collected a hat left behind at the site of the March 2023 home invasion that had turned violent, injuring a nine-year-old girl and her mother.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT IN RACHEL MORIN'S MURDER EXPECTED TO ARGUE FOR A CHANGE OF VENUE

The suspect allegedly broke into the home in the middle of the night and assaulted the family inside before he was chased out. Surveillance video footage captured the man leaving, shirtless, through the front door.

PHOTOS OF INITIAL SEARCH IN MARYLAND:

  • A photo of Rachel Morin is posted on a tree along a hiking route
    Image 1 of 5

    A photo of Rachel Morin is posted on a tree by her family along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, MD, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

  • A photo of Rachel Morin is posted on a tree along a hiking route
    Image 2 of 5

    A photo of Rachel Morin is posted on a tree by her family last night along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, MD, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

  • A close up of a sign on a chain
    Image 3 of 5

    The Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

  • Police and Sheriffs stand by a sign
    Image 4 of 5

    Police activity at the Williams Street section of the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

  • A close up of hands holding papers
    Image 5 of 5

    A police officer holds flyers requesting information on the murder of Rachel Morin at the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

"I'm going to make this short, because I'm very emotional," Morin's mother said previously. "I just want to take this time to thank all the law enforcement for all their hard work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They just really cared for our family and for our daughter," she said. "They were going to diligently work and find the person who murdered her."

Fox News' Alexandria Hoff and Sally Persons contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.