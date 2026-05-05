Massive grizzly bear and wolf caught on camera demolishing dead animal

Don't get in the way of violent wild animals and their dinner.

As our loyal readers know, nature can be a crazy place at times. You never know what you're going to find.

It can be incredibly beautiful, but let's not pretend that's the beginning and end of the story. It can also be full of terrors that are pure nightmare fuel.

Enter a grizzly bear and a wolf fighting over a dead animal.

HIKER COMES FACE-TO-FACE WITH MASSIVE BEAR ON POPULAR CALIFORNIA TRAIL IN TERRIFYING ENCOUNTER

Grizzly bear and wolf spar over animal carcass.

A video shared on Facebook by Wild Love Images — Julie Argyle is gaining serious traction.

The footage shows a massive grizzly bear and a wolf sparring over the remains of a dead animal in the river. To put it bluntly, the bear didn't have any tolerance for a wolf taking a bite of his food.

Turns out that size matters even in the animal kingdom just like in the UFC. Check out the incredible video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

WOLF FIGHT PITS RANCHERS AGAINST WILL OF THE PEOPLE IN STORY RIPPED FROM THE PAGES OF A 'YELLOWSTONE' SCRIPT

Wolves sit near the top of the rankings for power in nature in North America. There are few animals that would dare test them, especially if they're in a pack.

However, a grizzly bear is a totally different kind of beast. A large grizzly bear can weigh north of 800 pounds.

Imagine coming face to face with that kind of animal. If that doesn't make you need to change your underwear after the interaction, then you have guts much stronger than most people.

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What do you think of the stunning footage going viral? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.