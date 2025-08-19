Tourists warned of rabies risk after bats infest cabins at national park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of people may have been exposed to rabies while staying in bat-infested cabins in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

The potentially affected visitors reportedly came from 38 states and seven countries, according to Wyoming Public Media (WPM), which noted that employees were also being contacted over possible exposure.

"Grand Teton National Park staff are working closely with the NPS Office of Health and Safety, Wyoming Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Grand Teton Lodge Company to address potential guest exposures to bats in the Jackson Lake Lodge," Grand Teton National Park spokesperson Emily Davis told Fox News Digital.

Davis added that the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is leading the response and contacting individuals who stayed in the affected rooms between May 15 and July 27 "to see if they meet the risk criteria for receiving rabies prevention treatment."

The bat-infested cabins were found at Jackson Lake Lodge and may have impacted at least 200 guests, according to WPM. The outlet describes the lodge as "cottage-style hotel rooms." Following eight reports of run-ins with bats since June, the cabins were closed on July 27, WPM reported.

Rabies vaccines are done in a series and can range in cost, even going up to $16,000, according to the Jackson Hole News&Guide.

None of the bats found in some of the Jackson Lake Lodge cabins had tested positive for rabies as of Friday, according to the Associated Press. However, Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist told the AP that the bats tested represented only a small sample of what could be dozens colonizing the attic.

"What we’re really concerned about is people who saw bats in their rooms and people who might have had direct contact with a bat," Harrist told the AP.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that bats are the animals most frequently reported with rabies in the U.S. and are the leading cause of rabies-related deaths nationwide. The CDC warns against touching bats and advises that people seek medical attention if they may have come into contact with one.