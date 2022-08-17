Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Putin critic living in exile found dead outside upscale DC apartment after police respond to 'jumper' call

Washington, D.C., police say no foul play is suspected in Rapoport's death

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A businessman and fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who once lived in the Soviet Union, was found dead outside an upscale Washington, D.C., apartment on Sunday.

Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of 2400 M Apartments in the Georgetown neighborhood on Sunday just before 9 p.m., according to police. 

An incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department states that officers were responding to a call that reported a "jumper." A spokesperson for the police department told Fox News Digital that the incident is under investigation, adding foul play isn't suspected.

Police said that over $2,500 in cash was found near Rapoport at the scene, as well as a Florida driver's license, a cracked cell phone, and other personal items.

Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of 2400 M Apartments in the Georgetown neighborhood on Sunday just before 9 p.m., according to police.  (Google Maps)

Rapoport made an eerie Facebook post just two days before his death, posting a picture of Marlon Brando as Colonel Kurtz, who starred in "Apocalypse Now," with the quote "The horror, the horror."

He frequently criticized Putin on social media and described him as an "evil, corrupt, deceitful and dangerous man" in a 2014 Facebook post.

"This evil, corrupt, deceitful and dangerous man is leading his country and people towards a confrontation with the civilized world. Not a cold war but a hot war is possible. And he is NOT doing this for the benefit of Russia, he is doing it to distract his people form the economic hardships due to his institutionalized corruption and recent sanctions," Rapoport said.

    Rapoport was born in Soviet Union-controlled Latvia and emigrated to the United States in 1980 with his family after he was granted political asylum, according to the New York Post. (Dan Rapoport/Facebook)

    After graduating from the University of Houston in 1991, he moved to Russia and pursued a career in investment banking after the Soviet Union fell, and became the co-owner of the Moscow nightclub Soho Rooms. (Dan Rapoport/Facebook)

    Dan Rapoport's dog, boy. (Dan Rapoport/Facebook)

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Rapoport's support for Ukrainians could be seen on his Facebook profile.

"No large conflict in the past 75 years has been so clearly defined as black and white, an epic struggle of slavery versus freedom, totalitarianism against democracy, cruelty versus humanity," he said. 

Rapoport's widow, Alena, told Russian news outlet RBC that the two were supposed to meet in America after he evacuated them from Kyiv when the Russian invasion began. He returned to Ukraine to help after the war broke out.

Dan Rapoport (left) and Alena Rapoport (right)

Dan Rapoport (left) and Alena Rapoport (right) (Dan Rapoport/Facebook)

"To our great regret, the husband and father of our daughter is no more," Alena said. "We had to meet, he had appointments, he had plans. Dan evacuated us from Kyiv and returned there himself to help my country. Then we were supposed to meet in the USA."

Rapoport was born in Soviet Union-controlled Latvia and emigrated to the United States in 1980 with his family after he was granted political asylum, according to the New York Post.

After graduating from the University of Houston in 1991, he moved to Russia and pursued a career in investment banking after the Soviet Union fell, and became the co-owner of the Moscow nightclub Soho Rooms.

In 2012, Rapoport left Russia because of his support of Alexei Navalny, a political prisoner in Russia. He came to America with Irina, who is a fashion model, and bought a multimillion-dollar home in Washington, D.C. 

    Dan Rapoport in Washington, D.C. (Dan Rapoport/Facebook)

    Rapoport moved to Washington, D.C., from the Soviet Union.  (Dan Rapoport/Facebook)

    Rapoport was a supporter of Putin critic Alexi Navalny.  (Dan Rapoport/Facebook)

    Police said they do not suspect foul play in Raporport's death.  (Dan Rapoport/Facebook)

Rapoport, who was divorced, sold the house in 2016 to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

He then met Alena, who became his second wife.

