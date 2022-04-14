Puppies stolen at gunpoint in DC; police offering $10k reward for information leading to 4 suspects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least four robbery suspects stole two puppies from their owners at gunpoint in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in broad daylight, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is offering a $10,000 award for information leading to their arrests.

Puppy owner Abby Sev is offering a $5,000 for information leading to her stolen Australian Shepherd, Pablo, and told the Twitter community to "keep an eye out on Craigslist and Facebook" for potential listings of the dog.

"[O]ur puppy Pablo was robbed from us at gunpoint outside CVS on 8th Street this afternoon," Sev said in a Wednesday tweet. "He has a blue eye and is 11 weeks. The robbers will likely try to sell him; please keep an eye out on Craigslist and Facebook. We are devastated."

Sev's post went viral as thousands expressed outrage with the incident and offered their support in finding Pablo.

Twitter user Jenn Kauffman shared information about another 1-year-old puppy named Bruno who was stolen from his owner at gunpoint on the 5400 block of Kansas Ave. NW on Wednesday.

"Bruno is not my pup, but is the beloved part of a #BrightwoodPark family that lives nearby. Thank you for helping to get the word out!" she tweeted.

Police on Wednesday released information about at least four suspects who are wanted for a total of four incidents involving guns on Wednesday, including three armed robberies and one assault with a weapon.

The suspects were driving a gray Audi 4dr, according to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the armed robbery involving Pablo on 8th St. outside a CVS, four suspects exited the vehicle, approached the victim, Pablo's owner, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at him and demanded his cellphone and puppy.

The four suspects then reentered the Audi and fled the scene.

In the incident involving Bruno, the victim told police that he was walking his dog on Kansas Ave. when he saw a suspicious vehicle drive around the block twice. He then heard a suspect yell, "Hey," before he and three other suspects exited their vehicle and "demanded" the victim "hand over his dog and phone."

A second suspect also took the victim's wallet from his pocket while a third suspect "brandished a handgun" at the victim. All four suspects reentered the vehicle and fled.

The suspects are also wanted for demanding shoes from two victims sitting outside an establishment near the NoMa-Gallaudet metro station around 7 p.m. The suspects threatened to shoot the victims if they did not give up their shoes. One victim managed to escape inside the establishment, an incident report states.

Additionally, at least three of the four suspects are wanted for shooting two victims in Northeast D.C. between Rhode Island Ave. NE & 4th St. NE. Witnesses said three suspects drove up to the victims in a "dark colored vehicle," rolled down the windows and opened fire before fleeing the scene, according to a police report.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.