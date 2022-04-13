Alleged fake feds spotted leaving DC jail one day after judge denied detention motion by prosecutors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Washington, D.C. men accused of impersonating law enforcement officials were spotted leaving jail on Wednesday afternoon, just one day after a federal judge denied prosecutors' motion to detain the two individuals before their trial.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were both arrested at a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C., on April 6 during a multi-federal government agency raid of several apartment units. They were charged with false impersonation of a federal officer in a U.S. District Court on April 7.

The men were seen leaving a Washington, D.C. jail on Wednesday. Taherzadeh told reporters that he could not comment but said "they treated me very well," before going back inside the jail, then getting in a car outside the building.

Ali did not make any comments about the charges against him after he was seen leaving the jail.

Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey denied federal prosecutors' request to detain the two men before their trial, stating that they failed to prove the men created a flight risk, and also pointed out several issues with arguments made by the prosecutors .

Harvey said that the apartments allegedly used by the two men, including the ones that were given to Secret Service agents, did not appear to have been paid for, and noted that there's a default judgement for the apartments.

Lawyers for Taherzadeh and Haider said that the men would not attempt to flee the country.

During Tuesday's hearing, prosecutors revealed that the men were tipped off about the federal investigation because of an email sent by a Secret Service investigator who contacted Taherzadeh’s business email, causing the government to arrest the men earlier than intended.

The men were placed on house arrest and are being tracked by GPS. They cannot leave their house except for "medical necessities" and other reasons approved by the court.

Taherzadeh and Haider were also told to "stay away" from all embassies and airports, as well as the apartment complex where the alleged incident happened.

Taherzadeh and Ali's scheme allegedly posing as federal law enforcement agents began to fall apart when a United States Postal Inspector arrived at their apartment complex to investigate an alleged assault involving a United States Postal Service carrier, according to prosecutors.

The case was eventually handed to the Federal Bureau of Investigations after the men identified themselves as employees of the Department of Homeland Security who worked on a special task force related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. They used their fake law enforcement positions to integrate with legitimate federal agents who they gave gifts, prosecutors allege.

Federal prosecutors allege that the men used their fake federal law enforcement positions to integrate with legitimate federal agents to whom they gave gifts. They also allege that the men "compromised" Secret Service personnel with access to the White House "by lavishing gifts upon them, including rent-free living."

During an execution of a search warrant on April 6, officers recovered multiple firearm and ammunition. A court filing by prosecutors says that "numerous electronic devices" were also found, including a "significant" amount of surveillance equipment, 30 hard drives, a machine that creates and programs Personal Identification Verification cards, and blank cards with chips.

Residents of the luxury apartment told an inspector that the two men set up video surveillance throughout the apartment complex, and said they believe that they had access to personal information, and even said that the men claimed they could access residents' cell phones.

A court filing by prosecutors on April 8 states that "a box of documents with profiles of individual people" and "a binder containing a list of residents, apartment numbers, and contact information" were found when federal agents executed the search warrant.

Fox News has confirmed that of the four Secret Service agents suspended in connection with the investigation, two of them worked for the uniformed division, and one of the agents' duties was in the vicinity of the residence of Vice President Harris, but not on her personal detail.

A separate Secret Service agent who is now suspended was assigned to the Presidential Protective Division of First lady Jill Biden, and sources tell Fox News that it's possible this agent filled in for agents close to President Biden at times but was not on the president's regular security detail.