Washington DC
Good Samaritans pull woman from burning car near Supreme Court

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Good Samaritans pulled a man and woman from a burning car near the U.S. Supreme Court early Saturday.

U.S. Capitol Police say the driver, 22-year-old Zoe Williams, has been charged with driving under the influence. Both she and her passenger, an unnamed male, were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Williams crashed the car into a Capitol Hill barrier at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Drivers pulled over to help and ultimately a citizen and a Supreme Court police officer pulled the pair out of the vehicle as it burned.

Police released photos of the burned-out vehicle later Saturday.

