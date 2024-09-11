Protests break out in DC after body cam footage released of deadly police shooting, 6 demonstrators arrested

A group of demonstrators held a protest in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night over a recent fatal police shooting of a man in the southeast part of the district.

This comes after 26-year-old Justin Robinson, a member of the D.C. violence interruption program called Cure the Streets, was shot and killed by police officers earlier this month at a McDonald's on Marion Barry Avenue.

Cure the Streets is a pilot public safety program launched by the Office of the Attorney General of D.C. that seeks to reduce gun violence.

The Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage showing Robinson, who police say was initially unconscious in his car with a gun in his lap after crashing into the McDonald's, attempting to grab an officer's gun through his car's window after regaining consciousness before he was shot by police, Fox 5 DC reported.

The group marched from the 7th District police station to the McDonald's where the fatal shooting took place on Sept. 1, according to the outlet.

Protesters chanted "No justice, no peace" and "Arrest the officers" as they faced officers standing behind barricades, the outlet reported.

The demonstration that grew to more than 100 people on Tuesday forced streets to shut down, and police said they arrested six protesters.

"At approximately 10:05 p.m., peaceful protests at MPD's Seventh District station turned violent when individuals began throwing bottles, rocks, and other objects at officers," the police department said in a statement. "MPD immediately began giving dispersal warnings as individuals continued to throw objects at officers."

"We will continue to support those who choose to protest peacefully and safely, and we will continue to hold accountable those who commit criminal acts," police added.

Police said that there will be an increased police presence at the Seventh District out of an abundance of caution.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave as an investigation into the incident is underway.