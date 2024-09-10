5 suspects detained in Washington, DC after rampant burglaries throughout the district overnight

Police in Washington, D.C., said five suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a series of burglaries were reported in the district.

The Metropolitan Police Department said businesses were burglarized and property was damaged in multiple neighborhoods, including City Center, Georgetown, H Street Corridor, Logan Circle and near Columbia Heights.

"Overnight, groups of individuals decided to destroy property and burglarize businesses throughout our city, specifically in the City Center and Georgetown areas, along with a store in the H Street Corridor, a store in Logan Circle, and a store north of Columbia Heights," the police department said in a statement.

Police resources were increased in the area impacted by the burglaries and property damage, police said.

An investigation is underway into six burglaries and six incidents of property destruction.

Five suspects have been taken into custody on multiple charges, including burglary and fleeing from law enforcement.

"MPD detectives continue to investigate these offenses, and we will hold offenders accountable," police said.

Police will maintain an increased presence across the city due to the incidents overnight.

The police department said it does not tolerate acts of violence or destruction of property.