Prosecutor: Inmate killed another who interrupted nap

A prosecutor says a Pennsylvania jail inmate killed another who had interrupted his nap.

The Bucks County district attorney on Thursday charged 37-year-old Christopher Williams with criminal homicide and other counts for an attack on Donald Rush earlier this month.

Investigators say Williams was sleeping on Oct. 11 when Rush, who was 57, came into Williams' cell and began talking with Williams' cellmate.

Investigators say Williams woke up and was upset. They say that he confronted Rush later in another cell and smacked him in the head, causing Rush's mouth to bleed. A few hours later, Rush collapsed at the jail and was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital, where he died.

An autopsy showed Rush died of a brain injury.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Williams.