Virginia man accused of sodomizing 8-year-old girl allegedly tried to bribe victim's mother with a house

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Cameron Scott Jared Mayo, who is facing charges for sodomizing an 8-year-old girl, tried to bribe the girl's mother with a house to drop the charges in January, a Virginia prosecutor alleged.

A grand jury indicted Mayo, who was already facing 10 charges, including forcible sodomy, on a fresh count of bribery in February, according to the indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Mayo allegedly sent text messages to the victim's mother, Christine Houff, who he shares a home with, asking her to help make the charges go away.

In court, Albemarle Circuit Court prosecutor Lawton Tufts read the texts Mayo allegedly sent Houff.

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"If yall are willing to stop all this, you can have 100%," Mayo allegedly wrote.

Mayo and Houff share a Virginia home that the mother was willing to sell and split the proceeds from, Tufts argued Wednesday during Mayo's pretrial hearing, The Daily Progress reported.

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"You have the power to stop this, if you wanted to," Mayo continued in the texts.

"The case doesn’t exist without your cooperation," Mayo allegedly added, according to the prosecutor.

"He's essentially saying you can have the house if you make the case go away," Tufts said in the hearing.

Mayo was originally charged with the sodomy counts in December 2023.

A separate grand jury indictment obtained by Fox News Digital alleged that he repeatedly sodomized the young girl between June 2022 and June 2023. During that time, she was between the ages of 8 and 9 and he was between the ages of 27 and 28.

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Mayo, who is being held without bond at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, will have a four-day jury trial in October.

Mayo could face life in prison if convicted on the sodomy charges.