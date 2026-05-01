FBI, Secret Service probe Wisconsin brewery owner over free beer offer after alleged Trump killing attempt

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The FBI and Secret Service confirmed they are investigating after the owner of a Wisconsin brewery advertised a free beer promotion upon the death of President Donald Trump just after a man was apprehended for allegedly attempting to assassinate the 47th president.

"The U.S. Secret Service follows up on perceived threats against the President of the United States or any one of our protectees," the agencies said in a joint statement to Fox News. "The FBI and Secret Service together followed up on information received and conducted further investigative steps, which included a voluntary interview with the individual. This is an ongoing matter and we do not have further comment."

Kirk Bangstad owns the progressive-themed Minocqua Brewing Company in the northern Wisconsin town of Minocqua.

At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, April 25, moments after news broke that shots were fired inside the Washington Hilton Hotel where Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Cabinet members were attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, the brewery advertised on its Facebook page that it would give out free beer upon Trump's death.

"Well, we almost got #freebeerday. Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle," the post said. "We’ll never know. Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens."

The post encouraged supporters to purchase T-shirts that say, "I wish it was free beer day at Minocqua Brewing Company."

"Our celebration of life is going to be legendary!" the post said.

COLE ALLEN CLUES PILE UP AS THOMAS CROOKS’ SECRETS DIED WITH HIM — EXPERTS CITE EVIDENCE GAPS IN TRUMP ATTACKS

Thursday evening, Bangstad, a Democratic political activist and former political candidate, livestreamed for more than five minutes while two men in suits questioned him on whether he knew anyone or supported anyone who wanted to harm Trump.

The brewery also posted a text transcription of a voicemail Bangstad received from a person he identified as a Secret Service agent, including that person's phone number.

"Call this number and ask this secret service agent to stand down and honor his oath to his country," the post urged.

"We only give comments to legitimate news organizations, not state propaganda agencies," Bangstad told Fox News Digital after a request for comment. "However, maybe one of our customers might want to respond to your question."

AFTER THIRD ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, DEBATE GROWS OVER WHETHER TRUMP ATTACK WARRANTS ANOTHER INVESTIGATION

Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, is accused of traveling cross-country by train before attempting to assassinate Trump.

He allegedly attempted to storm through a Secret Service checkpoint in the direction of the ballroom where the dinner was being held with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and several other weapons. He fell to the ground and was apprehended before gaining access to the ballroom.

Allen faces charges of attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and transporting a firearm across state lines.

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U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro also said the suspect will face "many more charges."

He was arraigned in federal court on Tuesday and returned to court on Thursday for a detention hearing, where a judge ordered him held without bail.