Congressman vows to find answers in missing, deceased scientists cases as Trump gives update on investigation

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A U.S. congressman on Thursday vowed to get to the bottom of the mystery in the cases of 13 dead or missing scientists that have surfaced over the past few months, as President Donald Trump gave an update on the federal government's investigation.

"The count is up to 13. Thirteen American scientists tied to nuclear and space research, missing or dead," Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said on X. "Every adversary on the planet celebrates each one we lose. We are weaker as a nation today because of these losses, and I'm working to get answers."

"I asked the FBI directly if they had opened an investigation into Matthew Sullivan's suspicious death," he said in a later post. "They would not confirm or deny. I've been pushing on this for almost a year. The American people deserve straight answers from their FBI. Period."

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According to The New York Post, Sullivan, 39, died of an accidental drug overdose in his home in Falls Church, Virginia, on May 12, 2024, shortly after he agreed to testify before Congress on government UFO programs.

Citing an obituary for Sullivan, The Post reported that he was a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer who earned a Bronze Star during Operation Enduring Freedom, and later went to work at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Air Force Intelligence Agency.

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The disappearance of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland earlier this year set off the cascade of theories about the missing and dead scientists. He was the former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, and had connections to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where top-secret nuclear research is conducted.

At least 13 people, including Sullivan, the vast majority of whom were involved in nuclear science and space research, have died or gone missing since 2022, some under mysterious circumstances.

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Monica Reza, 60; Melissa Casias, 53; Anthony Chavez, 79; and Steven Garcia, 48, were all reported missing between 2023 and 2026, with each of their disappearances considered suspicious.

Michael David Hicks, 59; Frank Maiwald, 61; Nuno Loureiro, 47 ; Jason Thomas, 45; Amy Eskridge, 34; Carl Grillmair, 47; and Joshua LeBlanc, 29, all died between 2022 and 2026.

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Hicks, Maiwald and Reza were all connected to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory .

The trend caught the eye of the White House, and the FBI is investigating.

"The FBI is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists," the agency told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We are working with the Department of Energy, Department of War, and with our state and local law enforcement partners to find answers."

Trump on Thursday gave an update on the investigation to Fox News' Peter Doocy, saying the situation is "very serious" but that so far, he hasn't seen evidence that shows a connection in the deaths and disappearances.

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"Well, so far, I mean, they're individual," Trump said. "We have a lot of scientists. When you see, you know, you put together 10 it's a lot. But it's, you know, a very small number, compared to what overall, we have a lot of scientists. I was asking that question. Thousands, hundreds of thousands of scientists.

"So no, some of them that we looked at are very sad cases, in some cases, some were sick. Some left this earth self-inflicted. Some had other things. So, so far, it's not a major, you know, sometime it's a little bit of a connection anyway. And you say, 'oh, this is, this is a terrible thing.' But so far we're finding that, there's not much of a connection. We'll let you know. We're going to be doing a full report. And it's very serious."