Remains found near Florida bridge identified as missing college student who vanished weeks ago

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Human remains discovered Sunday, April 26, near a bridge in Tampa Bay have been identified as missing University of South Florida doctoral student Nahida Bristy, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Friday that after analyzing DNA, dental records and clothing, the remains were confirmed to be Bristy.

"We have located Nahida Bristy," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during the conference. "We have contacted her family. We are now actively working to release both bodies for religious reasons back to the families who live in Bangladesh."

Bristy and fellow University of South Florida doctoral student Zamil Limon were last seen April 16, vanishing within hours of each other. Limon's remains were discovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Friday, April 24.

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"While this identification brings answers, it also brings immense sorrow. Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon were not only students, they were driven, accomplished individuals destined and deserving of great futures," Chronister said. "We extend our condolences to their loved ones as they face this painful reality. We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice is pursued in their name."

Hisham Abugharbieh, Limon's roommate, is in custody and has been charged with both murders, authorities said.

The 26-year-old faces charges including domestic violence simple battery, domestic violence false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, failure to report a death to the medical examiner’s office or law enforcement, and unlawfully holding or moving a human dead body in unapproved conditions.

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According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Bristy was last seen on surveillance video at the University of South Florida at 12:00 p.m., and was reported missing the following day by a friend to the USF Police Department. Limon was reported missing the next day, and authorities later took over the investigation on April 22.

Investigators later searched Limon's apartment, where they found his student ID, eyeglasses, a shirt with blood and tears and phone cases belonging to both victims. Authorities also deployed a marine unit and dive team to search areas tied to the last known GPS signals from the victims' phones.

On Sunday, April 26, kayakers discovered the remains in mangroves near Interstate 275 and 4th Street North after a fishing line became caught on a trash bag. Authorities said the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition and required several days to identify.

Detectives said the investigation revealed blood evidence inside the apartment shared by Limon and the suspect, and they are continuing to work to determine a motive in what officials described as an active and ongoing investigation.

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Authorities said they are working to release both victims' bodies to their families in Bangladesh for religious reasons.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.