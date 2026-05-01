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Missing Persons

Remains found near Florida bridge identified as missing college student who vanished weeks ago

Kayakers found remains in mangroves after a fishing line became caught on a trash bag near Interstate 275

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller Fox News
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Body of missing USF doctoral student found, suspect in custody: Sheriff Video

Body of missing USF doctoral student found, suspect in custody: Sheriff

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and USF police gave an update on the investigation into a pair of missing USF students after one of their bodies was found on Friday, April 24.

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Human remains discovered Sunday, April 26, near a bridge in Tampa Bay have been identified as missing University of South Florida doctoral student Nahida Bristy, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Friday that after analyzing DNA, dental records and clothing, the remains were confirmed to be Bristy.

"We have located Nahida Bristy," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during the conference. "We have contacted her family. We are now actively working to release both bodies for religious reasons back to the families who live in Bangladesh."

Bristy and fellow University of South Florida doctoral student Zamil Limon were last seen April 16, vanishing within hours of each other. Limon's remains were discovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Friday, April 24.

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Nahida Bristy

Nahida Bristy, a USF doctoral student studying chemical engineering, was last seen around 10 a.m. on April 16 on the USF Tampa campus at the NES Building. (University of South Florida Police Department)

"While this identification brings answers, it also brings immense sorrow. Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon were not only students, they were driven, accomplished individuals destined and deserving of great futures," Chronister said. "We extend our condolences to their loved ones as they face this painful reality. We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice is pursued in their name."

Hisham Abugharbieh, Limon's roommate, is in custody and has been charged with both murders, authorities said.

The 26-year-old faces charges including domestic violence simple battery, domestic violence false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, failure to report a death to the medical examiner’s office or law enforcement, and unlawfully holding or moving a human dead body in unapproved conditions.

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Sheriff

Authorities said human remains located on April 24 under the Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa, Florida, were identified as those of missing Zamil Limon, who along with his friend, Nahida Bristy, disappeared on April 16. (Hillsborough County Sheirff's Office)

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Bristy was last seen on surveillance video at the University of South Florida at 12:00 p.m., and was reported missing the following day by a friend to the USF Police Department. Limon was reported missing the next day, and authorities later took over the investigation on April 22.

Investigators later searched Limon's apartment, where they found his student ID, eyeglasses, a shirt with blood and tears and phone cases belonging to both victims. Authorities also deployed a marine unit and dive team to search areas tied to the last known GPS signals from the victims' phones.

On Sunday, April 26, kayakers discovered the remains in mangroves near Interstate 275 and 4th Street North after a fishing line became caught on a trash bag. Authorities said the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition and required several days to identify.

Detectives said the investigation revealed blood evidence inside the apartment shared by Limon and the suspect, and they are continuing to work to determine a motive in what officials described as an active and ongoing investigation.

Split photo of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27, were last seen separately on April 16 in Tampa, Fla., according to a news release from the University of South Florida Police Department (USFPD) on Tuesday, April 21. (University of South Florida Police Department)

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Authorities said they are working to release both victims' bodies to their families in Bangladesh for religious reasons.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.
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