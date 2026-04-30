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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie trail, Bryan Kohberger team fractures, Luigi Mangione morals

Scott Peterson's lost bid, Sheridan Gorman's parents face suspected killer

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split image FBI investigators tucson and nancy and savannah guthrie

FBI agents canvass homes near Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Guthrie was last seen on Saturday night as an investigation into her disappearance continues. (L) A portrait of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie shown in a photo provided by NBC.  (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital; Courtesy of NBC)

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LONE PREDATOR: Nancy Guthrie's front door blood evidence points to ‘single abductor’: former FBI profiler

TEAM FRACTURES: Kohberger defense team says it is 'appalled' by former expert's public comments about Idaho murders case

TOXIC RIPPLE: Luigi Mangione 'does not support violent actions,' attorney says as political attacks mount across the US

HOUSE OF HORRORS: Rising singer dismembered teen who threatened to expose him in kiddie pool with chainsaw: DA

Left: D4vd performs at Coachella, right, an image of Celeste Rivas Hernandez presented at a new briefing to announce charges against her suspected killer, D4vd

A split image showing singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, and Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the California teen he is accused of sexually abusing and then dismembering. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella, REUTERS/Daniel Cole)

NOWHERE TO HIDE: Cold case suspect nabbed overseas after DNA revived decades-old child abduction mystery

'SHE MATTERED': Father of slain student Sheridan Gorman calls death a 'failure' after illegal immigrant's not guilty plea

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EVIL TO THE END: Accused 'Lovers’ Lane' killer dies in jail while another cold case comes knocking: authorities

VOWS UNDONE: High school sweethearts' marriage ends in gruesome murder-suicide less than 2 years after wedding: police

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IDENTITY UNMASKED: DNA cracks 35-year cold case mystery as accused killer’s new name melts under cops’ heat

'INADMISSIBLE': Scott Peterson's defense loses bid to introduce witness testimony in long-running fight to overturn conviction

Scott Peterson and Amber Frey pictured in a car

Scott Peterson and Amber Frey pictured at a Christmas party on Dec. 14, 2002, before the murder of Laci Peterson and before Frey knew Scott Peterson was a married man.  (Superior Court of California, San Mateo County)

MILES OF MYSTERY: Teen’s roadside cold case death probed as homicide as police officer emerges as person of interest: report

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PARISH PURSUIT: Cold case cracked after 40 years as teen's alleged killers are caught after podcast helps find new leads

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: Affidavit in suburban mother's alleged slaying of children reveals gruesome details

Split image wellesley town hall and Janette MacAusland

Left: The Wellesley, Mass. Town Hall on July 10, 2025. Right: Janette McAusland self-shot image taken on an unknown date.  (David Tangney Jr./Getty Images; Janette Reber/Facebook)

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AI ADVICE: Murder suspect asked ChatGPT about dumping human remains days before killings: docs

VERDICT VAPORIZED: Son warns killer may 'get away with murder' after conviction tossed in execution-style slaying of mother

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BLOOD IN THE CAR: Father recalls horror after son murdered his 5 grandchildren: ‘I knew he killed them’

INMATES UNCHAINED: Bills could abolish life without parole for serial killers and cop killers, critics warn

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This article was written by Fox News staff.
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