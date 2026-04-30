Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie trail, Bryan Kohberger team fractures, Luigi Mangione morals

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LONE PREDATOR: Nancy Guthrie's front door blood evidence points to ‘single abductor’: former FBI profiler

TEAM FRACTURES: Kohberger defense team says it is 'appalled' by former expert's public comments about Idaho murders case

TOXIC RIPPLE: Luigi Mangione 'does not support violent actions,' attorney says as political attacks mount across the US

HOUSE OF HORRORS: Rising singer dismembered teen who threatened to expose him in kiddie pool with chainsaw: DA

NOWHERE TO HIDE: Cold case suspect nabbed overseas after DNA revived decades-old child abduction mystery

'SHE MATTERED': Father of slain student Sheridan Gorman calls death a 'failure' after illegal immigrant's not guilty plea

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EVIL TO THE END: Accused 'Lovers’ Lane' killer dies in jail while another cold case comes knocking: authorities

VOWS UNDONE: High school sweethearts' marriage ends in gruesome murder-suicide less than 2 years after wedding: police

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IDENTITY UNMASKED: DNA cracks 35-year cold case mystery as accused killer’s new name melts under cops’ heat

'INADMISSIBLE': Scott Peterson's defense loses bid to introduce witness testimony in long-running fight to overturn conviction

MILES OF MYSTERY: Teen’s roadside cold case death probed as homicide as police officer emerges as person of interest: report

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PARISH PURSUIT: Cold case cracked after 40 years as teen's alleged killers are caught after podcast helps find new leads

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: Affidavit in suburban mother's alleged slaying of children reveals gruesome details

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AI ADVICE: Murder suspect asked ChatGPT about dumping human remains days before killings: docs

VERDICT VAPORIZED: Son warns killer may 'get away with murder' after conviction tossed in execution-style slaying of mother

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BLOOD IN THE CAR: Father recalls horror after son murdered his 5 grandchildren: ‘I knew he killed them’

INMATES UNCHAINED: Bills could abolish life without parole for serial killers and cop killers, critics warn