Hiker airlifted after terrifying rattlesnake bite on remote trail as incidents surge in area

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A hiker had to be airlifted to safety after being bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking a remote trail in Southern California.

The woman was hiking in the Long Canyon Trail area in Simi Valley’s Wood Ranch community on Thursday when she was bitten by a rattlesnake, marking the seventh such incident in Ventura County in the past month as recent heat drives increased snake activity.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, she was transported from the trail to Los Robles Regional Medical Center to receive anti-venom treatment and is currently in stable condition with minor injuries.

KTLA reported that rattlesnake sightings typically increase later in the summer, but recent heat has accelerated activity in the area.

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A Thousand Oaks woman died in March after being bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking at Wildwood Regional Park, a short distance from Thursday’s incident.

Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrew Dowd told Fox News Digital that crews have seen an increase in rattlesnake activity and bites compared to last year. He said, "This was the seventh reported snakebite in Ventura County since mid-march, however — at least two of these have not occurred on hiking trails and hiking areas."

"While the total number of rattlesnake bites has increased for the same period as last year (we had 9 total in 2025) — it is still a very small number of the total calls we run here in the county," he added. "Still, these are serious emergencies and traumatic for the people who experience them. We always encourage residents and visitors to call 911 immediately if they are bitten."

While deaths from rattlesnake bites are rare, they can cause pain and swelling around the bite site that can worsen and lead to severe tissue damage, according to Poison Control.

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Depending on the species, the venom can also affect the blood’s ability to clot, causing bleeding.

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Dowd told Fox News Digital that avid hikers should remain vigilant by making sure they are wearing proper clothing, including long pants, proper boots and gaiters. They should also avoid deviating from designated trails and steer clear of dense vegetation.

If bitten by a rattlesnake, victims should stay calm, limit movement, call 911 and seek emergency medical attention, avoiding myths such as sucking out the venom or applying ice.