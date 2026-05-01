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Reptiles

Hiker airlifted after terrifying rattlesnake bite on remote trail as incidents surge in area

Fire officials say they've seen increased rattlesnake activity compared to last year and urge hikers to be prepared

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller Fox News
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Helicopter crew lifts injured hiker to safety after fall on mountain in Australia Video

Helicopter crew lifts injured hiker to safety after fall on mountain in Australia

Footage shows a rescue helicopter responding to Moogerah Peaks National Park in southeast Queensland, Australia, where a woman in her 20s injured her ankle in a fall and was unable to descend the mountain. Authorities said the helicopter was called to Moogerah Peaks National Park, Australia, after a hiker fell and was hurt, prompting paramedics to be lowered by winch to provide treatment and extract two people.

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A hiker had to be airlifted to safety after being bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking a remote trail in Southern California.

The woman was hiking in the Long Canyon Trail area in Simi Valley’s Wood Ranch community on Thursday when she was bitten by a rattlesnake, marking the seventh such incident in Ventura County in the past month as recent heat drives increased snake activity.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, she was transported from the trail to Los Robles Regional Medical Center to receive anti-venom treatment and is currently in stable condition with minor injuries.

KTLA reported that rattlesnake sightings typically increase later in the summer, but recent heat has accelerated activity in the area.

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A hiker walking along a narrow mountain trail overlooking an alpine valley in Glacier National Park

A hiker was bitten by a rattlesnake on Thursday, marking the seventh rattlesnake incident in Ventura County. (iStock)

A Thousand Oaks woman died in March after being bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking at Wildwood Regional Park, a short distance from Thursday’s incident.

Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrew Dowd told Fox News Digital that crews have seen an increase in rattlesnake activity and bites compared to last year. He said, "This was the seventh reported snakebite in Ventura County since mid-march, however — at least two of these have not occurred on hiking trails and hiking areas." 

"While the total number of rattlesnake bites has increased for the same period as last year (we had 9 total in 2025) — it is still a very small number of the total calls we run here in the county," he added. "Still, these are serious emergencies and traumatic for the people who experience them. We always encourage residents and visitors to call 911 immediately if they are bitten."

While deaths from rattlesnake bites are rare, they can cause pain and swelling around the bite site that can worsen and lead to severe tissue damage, according to Poison Control.

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A timber rattlesnake sitting in the sun in Okefenokee State Park in Folkston, Ga.

While rattlesnake bites are not typically deadly, they can still cause pain and swelling around the bite site. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Depending on the species, the venom can also affect the blood’s ability to clot, causing bleeding.

A Black Hawk helicopter flying over wooded area in Avery County North Carolina

After the hiker was airlifted to the Los Robles Regional Medical Center, she received anti-venom treatment and is currently in stable condition. (NC Emergency Management)

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Dowd told Fox News Digital that avid hikers should remain vigilant by making sure they are wearing proper clothing, including long pants, proper boots and gaiters. They should also avoid deviating from designated trails and steer clear of dense vegetation.

If bitten by a rattlesnake, victims should stay calm, limit movement, call 911 and seek emergency medical attention, avoiding myths such as sucking out the venom or applying ice.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.
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