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Oklahoma

Missing Republican state Senate candidate found dead in truck days after disappearance

Barry Christian, 54, vanished Tuesday after missing a scheduled meeting and was found dead two days later

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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The body of a Republican Oklahoma state Senate candidate reported missing earlier this week has been discovered inside a truck parked in a rural area. 

Barry Christian, a 54-year-old Senate candidate from Sayre, mysteriously vanished Tuesday and was found dead two days later, his campaign said in a statement obtained by KOCO. 

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to the outlet that Christian’s gray Ram truck was discovered near Highway 30 with a body inside.

FBI SAYS TRUCKER FOUND DEAD AFTER SUSPECTED HIJACKING; KEY DETAILS REMAIN UNCLEAR

Oklahoma state senate candidate standing outdoors in a suit and tie

The body of Oklahoma state senate candidate Barry Christian was found Thursday, authorities said. (Greer County Sheriff's Office)

Due to the truck’s location by a ravine near the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area, the recovery of the vehicle and body was reportedly delayed, initially stalling identification of the remains. 

Officials are still working to determine Christian’s cause of the death. The OSBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

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Christian was reported missing on Tuesday after he failed to attend a scheduled meeting, and was last seen driving the same truck found by officials, according to the Harmon County Sheriff’s Office.

Oklahoma state senate candidate's body found in wooded area

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to the outlet that Barry Christian’s gray Ram truck was discovered near Highway 30 with a body inside. (Greer County Sheriff's Office)

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Christian’s campaign site described the District 38 candidate as the "conservative choice" for Senate, vowing to "proudly stand with President Trump" and "fight for the traditional conservative values that make America great" if elected into office. 

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In a statement to the outlet, Christian’s daughter, Brooklyn, expressed her devastation after receiving the news of her father’s death.

Empty streets and storefronts in Sayre, Oklahoma

The streets and storefronts of Sayre, Oklahoma, appear empty and quiet, reflecting a classic small-town American scene. (iStock)

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"Please pray for our family and friends. Our world is upside down right now. We are still not sure of everything that happened, so please act with grace and treat my dad's legacy with dignity," Brooklyn reportedly said. 

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"We are extremely grateful to everyone who assisted in the search efforts, and all of the media outlets that shared his information. I know there will be lots of people devastated by his passing."

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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