Possible tattoo seen in Nancy Guthrie video may help ID subject, former profiler says

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former FBI profiler says newly released video and forensic evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case could significantly narrow the search for a suspect and that the release of photos and videos may have "ramped up" the suspect’s stress.

Jim Clemente, a former FBI supervisory special agent and criminal profiler, told Fox News Digital that investigators are more likely to recover forensic evidence from inside the home than from outside areas exposed to the elements.

"Inside the house is much more protected. So I’m sure that’s going to reveal a lot more," Clemente said, noting that outdoor evidence such as a doormat may not yield significant DNA due to weather exposure. "Any time, any place where he spent any time — that’s where you’re going to see it."

Clemente also pointed to what appears to be a marking, possibly a tattoo, visible on the suspect’s right wrist in surveillance footage.

"That tattoo, if it is a tattoo, will be able to help them rule in and rule out people. Certainly it will help the public."

He said the suspect appears to be right-handed based on how the gun was positioned in the video.

"He revealed a tremendous amount, so he’s not a professional."

Clemente said members of the public should watch for behavioral changes in someone they know.

"The public should be looking for somebody who’s been under stress for the last several weeks — who didn’t show up for work, called in sick or bagged out of social responsibilities."

He also suggested the suspect may attempt to change his appearance or vehicle.

"He’s probably tried to change his appearance, hide his car — maybe paint it, clean it really thoroughly more than he normally does. And he may have left the area for a last-minute emergency."

Clemente questioned whether the crime was financially motivated, pointing to the amount of time the suspect appeared to spend inside the home.

"If his goal was to go in and get out, then he failed at that," Clemente said. "It may indicate that his goal was something else and this became an afterthought or the result of something going wrong."

Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported a surge in calls after the FBI released the footage.

Spokeswoman Angelica Carrillo said Wednesday the agency received 4,000 calls in the past 24 hours, though she clarified that not all of them were connected to the Guthrie case.

Carrillo also confirmed that several hundred agents and detectives are currently assigned to the investigation.

In a statement, the FBI said it continues to seek the public’s help.

"We appreciate the assistance and support we have received from the Tucson community. The FBI continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie. You can help by submitting tips to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI," the agency said.

