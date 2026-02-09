Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie's church prays God would 'guide the authorities' in search

An Arizona pastor asked his congregation to pray for the safe return of Nancy Guthrie as investigators continue searching for the missing mother of “Today" host Savannah Guthrie

The pastor of Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona church asked congregants to continue praying for her safe return during Sunday morning's service, saying the church is honoring what the family has asked for during what he described as a "horrific ordeal."

Pastor John Tittle of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church said the congregation continues "to pray and to stand with Nancy Guthrie and her family," adding the church is seeking "to just honor the family's privacy and their desires."

"It was communicated to me, pray. So we're gonna keep praying through this horrific ordeal," Tittle said before leading the congregation in prayer.

During the service, Tittle invited worshippers to pray with him and asked for Guthrie’s safe return.

HARVEY LEVIN GIVES EXPLOSIVE UPDATE ON PURPORTED NANCY LEVIN RANSOM NOTE ON ‘HANNITY’ 

St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church

St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, which Nancy Guthrie attends, is seen Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Caitlin O'Hara)

"We pray for Nancy's rescue and her release. Bring her home safely," he said. He also asked for guidance for law enforcement: "Lord God bless and guide the authorities in their search for Nancy. Give them wisdom along every step of the path to her."

Tittle added, "Lord, we ask that you would soften the hearts of those who are responsible, that they might come forward and do what is humane. And what is right," before concluding the prayer in the name of Jesus.

solidarity signs for nancy guthrie

A sign of solidarity from neighbors at Nancy Guthrie's home Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Caitlin O'Hara)

Nancy Guthrie, 84 — the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie — was reported missing in Arizona last week. Authorities have said they believe she was taken from her home outside Tucson, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said DNA testing showed blood found on Guthrie’s front porch matched her.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT NANCY GUTHRIE'S FAMILY AS SHERIFF SAYS 'EVERYBODY'S STILL A SUSPECT'

Savannah Guthrie appeared in a social media video released over the weekend alongside her siblings, addressing whoever may be holding her mother and saying the family was prepared to pay for her safe return.

Flanked by her siblings, Guthrie said, "We received your message," adding, "This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Split of video and Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie released a new video on Instagram pleading with her mother's captors. (Savannah Guthrie/Instagram)

Guthrie's message referenced what had been sent to Tucson-based television station KOLD. The station has declined to release details while federal authorities review the communication.

Law enforcement officials have said they are reviewing multiple tips after several media outlets reported receiving alleged ransom letters. At least one letter included monetary demands and referenced deadlines, though authorities have not confirmed the letters’ authenticity and said all information is being investigated.

Pima county sheriff's vehicle

A Pima County sheriff's vehicle is parked out front of Nancy Guthrie’s home on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Authorities have expressed growing concern about Guthrie’s health, noting she requires daily medication. She is reported to have a pacemaker and a history of high blood pressure and other heart issues.

On Sunday, multiple marked sheriff’s vehicles were seen at Guthrie’s home around midday, and at least two individuals were observed going to the back of the residence for more than 20 minutes before leaving without comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

