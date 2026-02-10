FBI Nancy Guthrie billboard campaign aims for 'crucial piece of information'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI launched a billboard campaign related to the search for missing Nancy Guthrie in hopes of finding a "crucial piece of information" to bring her home.

An FBI Houston spokesperson told Fox News that the interstate campaign, which features billboards in Phoenix, Ariz., Albuquerque, N.M., Los Angeles and the cities of El Paso, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston in Texas, is centered around raising "as much public awareness as possible for this case."

"Our billboard footprint includes multiple states surrounding Arizona, and we hope this campaign will lead to the crucial piece of information that helps us bring Nancy home," the spokesperson added, noting that Clear Channel partnered with the FBI to donate the billboard space.

The search for Nancy Guthrie — the missing 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie — entered its 10th day on Tuesday, Feb. 10. No suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

Nancy Guthrie was abducted by force from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood in northern Tucson around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

The FBI has already announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her recovery or the arrest of anyone involved.

A purported ransom note sent to TMZ last week contained information indicating Nancy Guthrie may not be in Tucson, Ariz., the outlet reported.

TMZ's Harvey Levin said that information in the ransom note has information stating that Guthrie is somewhere on the West Coast or possibly in northern Mexico.

"We are encouraging anyone with information to contact the FBI through 1-800-CALL-FBI. No tip is too small!" the FBI spokesperson told Fox News.

Fox News’ Melissa Summers, Michael Ruiz and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.