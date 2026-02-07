Savannah Guthrie's friend says 'prayers of a nation' are with the family in search for mother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A friend of Savannah Guthrie said the "prayers of a nation" are with the NBC host as her family continues to plead for the safe return of their mother.

Paula Faris, a former ABC News correspondent and founder of CARRY Media, said she texted Guthrie earlier this week to offer her support and prayers. Faris said the two bonded over their deep faith and noted that Guthrie prioritizes family over fame.

"All she ever wanted was a family, and I know all she wants right now is to be reunited with her mom, Nancy. Our hearts are just breaking for her," Faris said Friday on "The Will Cain Show."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Jan. 31. Law enforcement has not named any suspects or motive in the case but confirmed a crime occurred.

In a statement, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department said they are reviewing messages related to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Investigators said multiple alleged ransom notes have surfaced, including one sent to local news outlets and TMZ earlier this week.

Faris said she and others close to the family feel "so helpless" as the investigation continues, adding that faith has been vital during the ordeal.

"We will continue to tirelessly pray for her. You know, I’m a woman of deep faith, she’s a woman of very deep faith too," Faris said.

Faris, who moderated a session during Savannah Guthrie’s book tour, described the longtime anchor as "genuine" and exactly as she appears. She said Guthrie’s book, "Mostly What God Does," explores faith, doubt and suffering.

In a video posted Wednesday night, the Guthrie family urged anyone with information about their mother’s disappearance to come forward, addressing reports of ransom notes and saying they are "ready to talk."