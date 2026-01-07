Police warn of ‘door kicking challenge’ that can turn viral prank ‘from funny to fatal’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are warning families about a dangerous social media trend after videos surfaced showing people violently kicking in front doors as part of the "door kicking challenge," a prank authorities say can escalate into serious injury, criminal charges or worse.

According to a spokesperson for the Ontario, California, Police Department, the trend — which involves people forcefully kicking or slamming doors at homes and then running away while recording the stunt — has resurfaced online and prompted renewed concern nationwide.

While there have been numerous incidents reported across the country, including cases resulting in serious injury or death, the Ontario Police Department has seen only a few related calls for service within the city, the spokesperson said.

"To date, none of our local incidents have resulted in injuries or criminal charges," the spokesperson said, adding that the behavior typically occurs during nighttime hours and most often involves preteen and teenage children.

Police say the trend remains dangerous, though.

"This behavior is particularly dangerous due to the risk of serious injury to both participants and residents, significant property damage, and the potential for escalation with homeowners," the spokesperson said. "Participants may also face serious legal consequences, including arrest and criminal charges such as vandalism or trespassing."

The spokesperson said the department chose to issue a public warning because the trend has recently regained traction on social media and officers wanted to proactively outline the risks and consequences for the community.

Ontario police also clarified that the video shared on the department’s social media platforms does not show incidents from within the city.

"The video includes examples of door-kicking incidents circulating online from outside our jurisdiction," the spokesperson said. "None of the clips shown depict incidents that occurred within the City of Ontario; they were used to illustrate the broader nationwide trend."

Recent incidents elsewhere highlight why police say the behavior can quickly turn dangerous. In North Carolina, a juvenile was shot in the leg after a homeowner fired at a vehicle during a late-night ding-dong ditch-style prank, according to police. The homeowner was later arrested on multiple felony charges.

In Houston, an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot while playing a "ding-dong ditch" prank — ringing a doorbell and running away, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Police in other states have issued similar warnings. In Kansas, the Benton Police Department warned families after reports of children running through neighborhoods late at night and ringing doorbells as part of the so-called "door kick" or "door knock" challenge, KAKE reported.

Benton Police Chief Kevin Kichler warned that even when no property damage occurs, situations can escalate rapidly.

"It can turn from funny to fatal, really quick," Kichler said, noting that Kansas is a stand-your-ground and castle doctrine state, where homeowners may legally use force if they believe their home is under threat.

Authorities have cited social media in connection with the trend, with videos of the pranks circulating on TikTok and other platforms.

A TikTok spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the platform prohibits content that promotes dangerous behavior that could result in serious injury or property damage, and removes such content when identified.

Ontario police are urging parents and guardians to speak with their children about the risks tied to viral challenges.

"We encourage parents and guardians to have conversations with their children about making safe, responsible decisions and to remind them that online trends are never worth risking personal safety, damaging property or jeopardizing future opportunities," the spokesperson said.

Authorities say residents should report suspicious activity to police immediately.

