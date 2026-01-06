'Ding-dong ditch' prank erupts in gunfire, leaving juvenile shot and homeowner under arrest: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina man is behind bars on felony charges after allegedly shooting a juvenile playing "ding-dong ditch" in his residential neighborhood, according to police.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. in Statesville, North Carolina, on Saturday, when deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office heard gunshots coming from a nearby neighborhood while conducting a traffic stop, authorities said in a statement.

As authorities arrived in the area of Absher Farm Loop to attempt to locate the origin of the gunfire, they received a 911 call regarding an individual suffering from a gunshot wound in nearby Castle Pines Lane.

Officers subsequently discovered an "unoccupied vehicle stopped in the roadway with passenger doors open, broken glass on the ground, and apparent bullet holes in the vehicle," before locating a group of five juveniles in a nearby field, according to the statement.

WATCH: THREE FLORIDA TEENAGERS ARRESTED IN VIRAL ‘DOOR KICK CHALLENGE’ TARGETING HOMEOWNERS

One of the juveniles in the group had a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

As authorities conducted their initial investigation, they learned the group was traveling through the neighborhood when an unknown individual fired at their vehicle and struck the juvenile in the leg.

While gathering additional evidence, including witness interviews and surveillance video, investigators were approached by Craig Steven Mason, who identified himself as the shooter, police said.

HOMEOWNER ARRESTED AFTER ARMED CLASH WITH TEEN PRANKSTER: REPORT

Mason reportedly told investigators he was asleep inside his home when he was awoken by loud noises coming from a nearby residence, causing him to retrieve his handgun and go outside to investigate the cause of the sound.

"Mason told detectives he observed a vehicle driving through the neighborhood with no headlights on, and he fired multiple rounds toward the vehicle as it passed," the department said.

The vehicle was subsequently struck four times, with one round striking the juvenile passenger in the leg.

GEORGIA HOMEOWNER CHARGED IN SHOOTING OF SUSPECTED TEEN PORCH PIRATES

Detectives later learned the group was reportedly partaking in a game of "ding-dong ditch" in the neighborhood, a common prank in which individuals ring doorbells before running away, but did not approach Mason’s home.

On Monday, authorities arrested Mason on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. He was issued no bond as he awaits an appearance before a district court judge.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Mason.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday, the juvenile victim was in the hospital and still receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office declined Fox News Digital's request for comment, citing an active investigation.