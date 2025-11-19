Expand / Collapse search
Vandalism

Homeowners terrorized in viral challenge as police warn prank could turn deadly for teens

California community sees five arrests as homeowners left with costly repairs from viral 'Door Kick Challenge'

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
‘Door Kick Challenge’ returns: Teens spark costly chaos with dangerous viral prank Video

‘Door Kick Challenge’ returns: Teens spark costly chaos with dangerous viral prank

Two teenagers were caught on camera allegedly partaking in the viral "Door Kick Challenge" in Elk Grove, California. Authorities are warning parents and teens that the prank could have serious consequences. (Elk Grove Police Department/Facebook)

A startling online trend is making a resurgence among teenagers who could face deadly consequences as they terrorize homeowners in a viral prank, police around the country warn.

Home surveillance footage shows a group of masked California youngsters partaking in the "Door Kick Challenge," where pranksters run up to a stranger’s home and kick the front door as hard as they can before rushing away, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. 

The community of Elk Grove – located roughly 15 miles from Sacramento – has seen at least eight reported incidents and five arrests over the past month, CBS News Sacramento reported

Last week, two 13-year-olds were arrested after allegedly causing more than $680 in damage to a homeowner’s front door, according to authorities. Additionally, three juveniles were taken into custody earlier this month for their alleged involvement in the prank.

FLORIDA TEENS' DANGEROUS SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGE HAS POLICE WARNING PARENTS, HOMEOWNERS

A masked individual kicks the front door of a California home

Home surveillance footage captured two masked teens allegedly kicking the front door of a home in Elk Grove, California. The community has seen eight reported incidents involving the prank over the past month, according to police. (Elk Grove Police Department/Facebook)

Another incident left a homeowner with $900 worth of damage to their doorframe, the outlet reported. Any crime exceeding $950 in damages could reportedly result in felony charges, with parents on the hook for paying the cost of their child’s actions. 

"Somebody could come out with a gun, and you could never know, these kids could be dead just for a stupid prank," Ronnie Monroe told CBS13. 

Monroe reportedly had his garage door kicked in by pranksters in two separate incidents in September, with both pranks taking place in the early morning hours.

VIRAL HALLOWEEN ‘BREAK-IN’ SCARE LEADS POLICE TO SURPRISING DISCOVERY ABOUT SUSPECTS: REPORT

A masked individual kicks the front door of a California home

Authorities are warning homeowners about the resurgence of the viral "Door Kick Challenge," where pranksters run up to a random house and violently kick the front door, causing hundreds of dollars in damage. (Elk Grove Police Department/Facebook)

"You can't catch them if you can't see them," Monroe told the outlet. "They get on electric bikes, and they are gone." 

The Elk Grove Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

The trend has been popping up in various cities around the country as it regains traction among teens. 

On July 22, a Florida teenager was caught on camera kicking the front door of a Belleville home, FOX35 reported. The incident resulted in roughly $500 worth of damage to the homeowner’s doorframe, which was reportedly split down the middle.

'AI HOMELESS MAN' TIKTOK PRANK SPARKS PARENTAL PANIC, JUVENILE ARRESTS 

Security video of door kick challenge

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said one of the minors approached a house, kicked in the door and fired an Airsoft gun. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

One week earlier, homeowner Kevin Jasper reported being targeted by a lone teenager partaking in the prank, according to FOX35. 

"We heard a big bang on the front door," Jasper told the outlet. "We didn’t know what it was. We were like, ‘What the heck is going on, is somebody trying to break in?’"

Additionally, two teenagers in Volusia County were arrested and charged with felonies after they were caught on camera kicking a neighbor’s door. 

Another incident earlier this year involved five juveniles allegedly kicking the front door of a Florida home before firing an Airsoft gun and fleeing the area, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While teens may believe the prank is harmless, authorities are warning their actions come with grave risks. 

"Imagine being in your home at 2 in the morning, and you are getting these kicking sounds," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told FOX35. "And in Florida, under the ‘stand your ground’ [law] you are coming out with your gun. Somebody is going to get killed – this isn’t funny."

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
