Police under federal investigation for response to beach chaos

Nassau County officials defend decisive action that prevented violence at Jones Beach gathering of 500 students

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Hundreds of teens gathered at New York's Jones Beach for "senior cut day"

Federal officials are investigating the Nassau County Police Department after officers used a helicopter to try and disperse a group of around 500 teens who were on Jones Beach for "Senior Cut Day."

Around 500 teens went to Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York, on Thursday after a flyer was spread on social media promoting "Senior Cut Day," prompting the massive turnout. Witnesses told News 12 that the beach quickly spiraled out of control once the teenagers arrived.

A Nassau County Police Department helicopter was seen hovering over the large group of teens, lifting sand into the air as a result.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital that the agency is investigating the Nassau County Police Department's use of a helicopter in this situation.

Teenagers on Jones Beach

Around 500 teenagers gathered at Jones Beach for "Senior Cut Day."

"The FAA is investigating the incident," the spokesperson said. "Minimum altitudes for all aircraft (including helicopters) are listed in § 91.119. The rule requires that (except when necessary for takeoff or landing) no pilot may operate an aircraft below an altitude where, if the engine fails, an emergency landing cannot be made without creating an undue hazard to people or property on the surface. The rule applies whether the aircraft is operated as a civil aircraft or a public aircraft (i.e. military, law enforcement, etc.)."

The rule states that helicopters can't fly under 1,000 feet "above the highest obstacle."

Jones Beach teenagers

Police attempted to disperse the crowd.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told Fox News Digital that the police's actions saved others from getting hurt.

"We are confident that the actions taken by the NCPD aviation helicopter were instrumental in dispersing a large crowd of individuals who were engaged in fighting and other disruptive behaviors, thereby saving our kids from getting hurt."

Police and other officials restricted access to areas of the beach to stop any continued violence on Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Teens on a beach

The Nassau County Police Department made one arrest.

Officials allegedly saw multiple fights between the large group of teens.

"The beach was never like this," said one person who saw the mass gathering of teenagers. "We came here as kids — it was so calm. But now it’s just crazy."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.