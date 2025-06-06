Expand / Collapse search
Hundreds of teenagers transform peaceful beach into chaos as police forced to break up fights

One arrest made after 'Senior Cut Day' at Jones Beach spirals out of control with multiple fights

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
Hundreds of teenagers gather at Jones Beach for 'senior cut day' Video

Hundreds of teenagers gather at Jones Beach for 'senior cut day'

Hundreds of teens gathered at New York's Jones Beach for "senior cut day" (Credit: @antwon2fine/TikTok and @thereallailababyy/TikTok)

A group of around 500 teenagers was dispersed by police after gathering at a beach in New York for "Senior Cut Day" that descended into chaos.

Somewhere around 500 teenagers went to Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York, after a flyer promoting "Senior Cut Day" spread on social media, drawing people to the beach. According to News 12, police had to break up the crowd.

Witnesses told the outlet that the beach quickly spiraled out of control once the massive number of teenagers arrived.

Hundreds of teenagers on Jones Beach

Around 500 teenagers gathered at Jones Beach for "Senior Cut Day." (@antwon2fine/TikTok)

Law enforcement officers restricted access to other areas of the beach to stop any continued violence. No serious injuries were reported. 

Police and other law enforcement allegedly saw multiple fights between teenagers.

Jones Beach teenagers

Police attempted to disburse the crowd. (@antwon2fine/TikTok)

"The beach was never like this," said one person who saw the mass gathering of teenagers. "We came here as kids—it was so calm. But now it’s just crazy."

Teens on a beach

The Nassau County Police Department made one arrest (@antwon2fine/TikTok)

The Nassau County Police Department said one individual was arrested for disorderly conduct and menacing.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.