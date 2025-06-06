Hundreds of teenagers transform peaceful beach into chaos as police forced to break up fights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of around 500 teenagers was dispersed by police after gathering at a beach in New York for "Senior Cut Day" that descended into chaos.

Somewhere around 500 teenagers went to Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York, after a flyer promoting "Senior Cut Day" spread on social media, drawing people to the beach. According to News 12, police had to break up the crowd.

Witnesses told the outlet that the beach quickly spiraled out of control once the massive number of teenagers arrived.

Law enforcement officers restricted access to other areas of the beach to stop any continued violence. No serious injuries were reported.

Police and other law enforcement allegedly saw multiple fights between teenagers.

"The beach was never like this," said one person who saw the mass gathering of teenagers. "We came here as kids—it was so calm. But now it’s just crazy."

The Nassau County Police Department said one individual was arrested for disorderly conduct and menacing.