2 police officers shot in Wisconsin, armed suspect on the loose: report

Two police officers were shot early Friday morning in Wisconsin by a suspect who then fled, according to a report.

The officers were answering a report of a hit-and-run when the suspect opened fire, according to officials and local affiliate FOX6 News Milwaukee. One of the officers struck was from the city of Delafield and the other from the village of Hartland.

The officers were rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The suspect, who is said to be armed, is still on the loose. He is described as a White man who was wearing a hat, a hoodie and khaki pants, the report said.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE UNDECIDED: WHERE THINGS STAND IN UNCALLED BATTLEGROUNDS AS BIDEN WINS WISCONSIN AND MICHIGAN

The local public was warned in an emergency alert to “avoid the area” of Highway 83 and Golf Road in Delafield because of a “law enforcement incident.”

“If you live in the immediate area, please take shelter in the lowest level of home/business and await the all clear message,” the alert stated.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP