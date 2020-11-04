Presidential race undecided: Where things stand in the uncalled battlegrounds

Millions of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election are still being counted on Wednesday as the White House battle between incumbent President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden narrows down to a handful of battleground states.

The race is still too close to call, with neither candidate reaching the necessary 270 electoral votes despite early victories in some marquee states.

Trump won Florida, Ohio, Texas and others, while Biden carried Arizona, Minnesota and New Hampshire, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.

The race now appears to hinge on a handful of states that are still too close to call — including Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia — as well as three familiar swing states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — which traditionally turn blue but that put Trump in the White House four years ago when he narrowly won them against Hillary Clinton.

Here's the latest in the uncalled battlegrounds:

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said Wednesday morning that the Keystone State has more than 1 million mail-in ballots to count.

"I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do," he tweeted.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had counted 64% of the vote, according to a Fox News projection. Officials have previously said they expect most votes to be counted by Friday, Nov. 6.

Early results indicate that Trump is ahead with 55.8% of the vote or more than 700,000 votes. What remains to be seen is whether Biden will win a majority share of the outstanding ballots and erase Trump's lead.

Michigan

The largest counties in Michigan are still tabulating votes, with about 90% of total ballots counted so far.

Wisconsin

Biden and Trump appear locked in a virtual tie in Wisconsin with about 95% of votes counted so far. In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin by about 22,000 votes.

Nevada

The state has reported 67% of its ballots so far and shows Biden with a slim lead. The state's election division announced Wednesday morning that no more results would be updated until noon ET on Thursday. Votes that still need to be counted include mail-in ballots received on Election Day.

The state has six electoral votes up for grabs.

North Carolina

Trump is up in North Carolina, which has 15 electoral votes, with 94% of votes tallied so far. Four years ago, Trump won the state by a margin of 3.7 points.

Georgia

The president is also leading in Georgia, which has reported 94% of its results. Counting is expected to be complete in the state, a longtime Republican stronghold, on Wednesday.