Boston
Published

Police discover remains of 4 infants in Boston apartment

Police said the remains of at least one infant were found inside a freezer in the South Boston apartment

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
The remains of four infants were found in an apartment in Boston earlier this month, according to police.

Boston police discovered what appeared to be a human fetus or infant inside an apartment freezer after officers responded to a call on the afternoon of Nov. 17 to investigate the residence at 838 East Broadway in South Boston.

Investigators found more human remains in the apartment the next day, police said in a press release. Those human remains are also believed to belong to infants.

The remains of four infants were found in an apartment in Boston earlier this month, according to police. (WFXT)

"Homicide detectives located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation," police said.

Boston police discovered what appeared to be a human fetus or infant inside an apartment freezer after officers responded to a call to investigate on the afternoon of Nov. 17. (WFXT)

Police announced Monday that the remains belonged to two male infants and two female infants. The Chief Medical Examiner performed autopsies, but the results remain pending.

The Boston Police Homicide Detectives and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

The remains of four infants – two boys and two girls – were found in an apartment in Boston.

The remains of four infants – two boys and two girls – were found in an apartment in Boston. (WFXT)

No arrests have been made in connection with the discovery of the human remains.