Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TRAVEL

Pilot's drug use contributed to deadly New Mexico hot-air balloon crash: NTSB

Five people, including the pilot, died when the balloon crashed after striking power lines in June 2021

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Airlines ‘should do more’ about unruly passengers, delaying flights: Douglas Kidd Video

Airlines ‘should do more’ about unruly passengers, delaying flights: Douglas Kidd

National Association of Airline Passengers executive director Douglas Kidd responds to the 47% increase in unruly passenger incidents on ‘America Reports.’

A report by federal transportation officials said a deadly hot-air balloon crash in New Mexico was, in part, caused by the pilots' use of cocaine and cannabis.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Nicholas Meleski failed to maintain clearance from power lines while trying to land in Albuquerque in June 2021. 

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE HAS 'TERRIFYING' CLOSE CALL WITH SPIRIT AIRLINES PLANE AT BOSTON AIRPORT

A hot-air balloon envelope falls from the sky near Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

"Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s use of impairing, illicit drugs," the report stated.

Among the victims were former Albuquerque Police Officer Martin Martinez, 59, and his wife, 62-year-old Mary Martinez, as well as Susan and John Montoya. All died from blunt-force trauma.

Meleski also died. He used cannabis and cocaine prior to the crash, the report said. 

The basket of a hot air balloon which crashed lies on the pavement in Albuquerque, N.M., June 26, 2021. Federal investigators said the five occupants died after it crashed on the busy street after striking power lines.  (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

"Some impairing effects of THC would likely have been present, that would have affected the pilot’s ability to successfully operate the balloon," it said.

Upon striking the power lines, the balloon's basket had separated from its envelope, the report said. The balloon then landed on a road.

The envelope of the hot air balloon landed in an Albuquerque, N.M., resident's yard.  (Austin Council via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The hot air balloon's basket crashed down near a busy intersection in the northwestern portion of the city. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.