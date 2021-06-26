Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

New Mexico hot air balloon crash kills 4 people and 1 in critical condition, police say

Power New Mexico estimates that power will be restored around 10:45 a.m.

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Mexico police have opened an investigation into a hot air balloon crash that resulted in at least four deaths. 

Albuquerque police responded at 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash that killed four people outright and left a fifth person in critical and unstable condition. 

The pilot was one of the deceased, police confirmed. The victims aged between 40 and 60 years old. 

MIAMI CONDO COLLAPSE: CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT FILED, SEEKS $5 MILLION COMPENSATION

The accident knocked out power in the area, affecting more than 13,000 customers, KOB 4 reported

New Mexico State Police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue have provided assistance at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Power New Mexico estimates that power will be restored around 10:45 a.m. local time. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money